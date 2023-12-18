Atmosphere Launches Live Trivia on Thousands of Screens Across the U.S.

The Connected TV FAST platform is transforming passive displays into entertainment hubs

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosphere, the premier CTV FAST platform tailored exclusively for businesses, is set to enhance global patron experiences with Chive Trivia, a new channel designed to test patrons’ knowledge through captivating quizzes and allow them to compete against everybody engaging around the world. The channel is now available in all of Atmosphere’s 60,000 bars, restaurants, gyms and other select venues in the U.S., transforming their screens typically used for background aesthetic into central hubs for engagement and entertainment.









Chive Trivia is a free, innovative addition that is available natively on all Atmosphere TV devices and companion apps for iOS and Android. Venue patrons can immerse themselves in a live global trivia contest by scanning a QR code displayed on the channel. Once in the globally synchronized game, patrons answer trivia questions in the companion app to compete for top positions on the venue and global leaderboards.

To create drama and excitement during gameplay, the feature calls out streaks, rivalries, top and bottom scorers, and key moments after each question; and introduces in-game abilities such as powerups, sabotages, and strategic defenses.

As part of Chive Trivia, participants can also join a daily game against all players around the country to compete for cash and prizes. Daily games will begin in 2024 and will bring back the excitement of platforms like HQ Trivia, which saw millions play every day.

“At Atmosphere, we are creating unique, shared entertainment experiences using televisions that are traditionally reserved for passive viewing,” said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO at Atmosphere. “Our Chive Trivia offers a fresh spin on venue entertainment, where the goal is to create an environment for friends, peers, and new faces from across the globe to engage in more meaningful, memorable ways.”

Atmosphere’s Chive Trivia is not only a tool to enhance patron engagement, but also a potent advertising vehicle. The channel transforms passive viewing into an active competition, ensuring guests are not just watching but deeply engaged. Beyond amplifying the in-venue experience, the feature also offers advertisers unprecedented reach. The combination of TV screens and companion mobile apps presents a dual platform for brands to tap into, reaching a wide audience in real-time. This symbiotic relationship between engagement and advertising not only creates a lively ambiance that keeps customers returning but also positions the venue as a prime spot for advertising opportunities.

Shown in venues such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and doctors’ offices, Atmosphere has rejuvenated TV screens in public environments – a previously overlooked entertainment and marketing opportunity – by bringing more exciting and relevant content as well as a new layer of marketing optionality, with both scale and targeting. Atmosphere’s ad-supported and audio-optional content reaches over half of U.S. adults over the age of 18, approximately 131.5 million unique viewers. This means that Atmosphere is now reaching more viewers than any competitive FAST platform.

Underscoring the success of the platform, Atmosphere was recently selected as a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, which recognizes the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

About Atmosphere



Atmosphere is a premier CTV FAST platform tailored exclusively to businesses, offering more than 40 original and partner TV channels focused on sports, news, and entertainment. The platform, which has been named in Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500, Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, is designed to engage viewers outside of the living room and to provide marketers with an opportunity to reach audiences in places they frequent. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

