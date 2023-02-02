Atmosphere Becomes Exclusive Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Streaming Platform for TMB’s Video Content Catalog

TMB’s channels and clips are available to stream on Atmosphere today, with exclusivity beginning summer 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced an exclusive content partnership with streaming and community-driven entertainment company TMB (Trusted Media Brands) to bring its diverse library of content, including its brands FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and Weather Spy, exclusively to Atmosphere.

TMB’s portfolio includes a wide range of programming across its brands and the partnership with Atmosphere will bring thousands of long and short form videos to the platform. TMB’s programming has amassed 11 billion minutes of watch time over the last year on FAST platforms and tens of billions of views across social platforms.

“TMB’s content is some of the most compelling content online and plays spectacularly in businesses,” said Blake Sabatinelli, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere. “We are elated to become the exclusive out-of-home destination for high-quality programming like FailArmy and People Are Awesome, and to provide TMB with their largest out-of-home audience yet.”

Atmosphere’s ad-supported streaming service reaches over 60 million viewers monthly across 45,000 venues worldwide, including restaurants and bars, gyms and health clubs, medical waiting rooms and more. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s engaging content encompasses viral video compilations, news and sports coverage, lifestyle, extreme sports, art, and ambient nature, designed to complement every business environment. Atmosphere’s self-service ad portal also provides streaming customers with the ability to run promotions to its captive customers within the content for free.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atmosphere to bring our brands and channels into businesses worldwide,” said Cameron Saless, Chief Business Officer at TMB. “As early movers in social and FAST we’ve been working hard to find new and exciting distribution points. Our partnership with Atmosphere allows us to do just that by expanding our audience and finding new points of discovery with consumers while they dine, exercise, socialize, and more.”

For more information, visit the Atmosphere website.

Follow Atmosphere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About Trusted Media Brands

TMB (formerly Trusted Media Brands) is the world’s leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader’s Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that’s inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.

Contacts

Phil Chinitz



atmosphere-tv@berlinrosen.com