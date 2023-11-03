Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Nick Cannon, La La Anthony Join Black Business Leaders And Entrepreneurs At 2023 ForbesBLK Summit

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ForbesBLKSummit–Forbes:

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023, at 4pm

Location: Southern Exchange Ballrooms



200 Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA, 30303

Forbes’ inaugural ForbesBLK Summit will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs and entertainers to ignite critical conversations around the future of Black capitalism.

The event, rooted in the central theme The Future of Black Entrepreneurialism: Convening Culture, Creativity and Community, will feature a slate of high-profile speakers including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; La La Anthony, Producer, Author and Entrepreneur; Nick Cannon, TV/Radio Host, Entertainer and Entrepreneur; Melonie D. Parker, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Google; Isaiah Thomas, Former Professional Basketball Player, Philanthropist, Coach and Entrepreneur; John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Operation HOPE and many more.

Highlights of the agenda include:

A ‘powerside’ chat with producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony .

. A panel conversation with Nick Cannon and Busie Matsiko-Adnan on the untapped potential of Africa’s economy for entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses.

and on the untapped potential of Africa’s economy for entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses. Lunch and Learn breakout series tackling a range of topics including HBCUs as a talent pipeline for Black leadership, growing the Black creator economy, and building Black intergenerational wealth.

A discussion on examining corporate strategies and bringing energy to equity and inclusion with Michelle Jordan , Todd Minor and Melonie D. Parker .

, and . An examination of Black wealth in America with wealth advisors John Hope Bryant and Nicole Pullen Ross , who provide their insight into the issues they believe are plaguing the Black community.

and , who provide their insight into the issues they believe are plaguing the Black community. An interview with sports executives from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves on navigating the world of sports and how to improve diversity and excel in the business of sports.

A conversation between Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Forbes Assistant Managing Editor Ali Jackson-Jolley about the Black business and entrepreneurial landscape in the city.

For more information visit: https://www.forbes.com/connect/event/2023forbesblksummit/

