Athletic Greens Wins illumi Award as Outstanding Emerging Business

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USER #CX—UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that Athletic Greens was the recipient of the Outstanding Emerging Business Award, one of the illumi Award winners announced during The Human Insight Summit in New Orleans this past October. Athletic Greens utilizes the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to support its digital marketing efforts and customer initiatives, and to gain customer insights into its product, branding, and messaging, as well as the usability of its digital products. The company understands the power of human insights, and thoroughly researches the interactions of customers and potential customers with web pages, podcast ads, production descriptions, and more. Athletic Greens’ customer base includes health-oriented people who care about getting great nutrition today as well as making a healthy investment in longevity. UserTesting’s broad, opt-in network of contributors enables the company to connect with, get feedback from, and understand its target audiences.

Athletic Greens continually gathers feedback from customers to ensure their flagship product, AG1, has a superior and pleasing flavor that customers enjoy. Additionally, because AG1 is composed of the highest quality products available on the market, the company works closely with customers to ensure people understand the true value and health benefits of the product. With the help of the UserTesting platform, Athletic Greens is able to hear first-hand how existing and potential customers indicate their preferences regarding health priorities, taste descriptions and recipes, and breakdowns of why AG1 is so valuable to them personally.

“Human insight reminds us that customers will give us the answers and guidance that we need to deliver great experiences that convert them into loyal customers,” said McKenna Rowe, Director, Product Design at Athletic Greens. “UserTesting is critical for getting the qualitative feedback that enables our team to iterate quickly. UserTesting helps illuminate customer needs and what their pain points are.”

“Athletic Greens is a successful direct-to-consumer company that truly understands the value that human insight can provide to their business operations. The company leverages UserTesting to understand how customers feel about products. That understanding enables Athletic Greens to tailor their messaging to their target audiences and improve the usability of digital experiences,” said Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer at UserTesting. “UserTesting gives ecommerce companies the ability to see what it’s like to actually be a customer firsthand. Athletic Greens maximizes the value of bringing continuous customer learning into their operations, and as a result, they are a 2022 illumi Award winner.”

Athletic Greens is a global health company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health through a focus on foundational nutrition. The company sells comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition products that make it easy to get the nutritional insurance our bodies need. The company’s flagship product, AG1, is a foundational nutrition drink designed to remove the friction from covering the daily nutritional and gut health support needs of a modern lifestyle. AG1 combines more than 9 essential nutrition products into one convenient and great-tasting solution, giving customers an easy and efficient way to get their daily multivitamin, multimineral, probiotic, prebiotic, functional greens blend, immune support complex and more. Containing a complex blend of 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole food-sourced ingredients, AG1 contains no GMOs, no pesticides, no harmful ingredients, no artificial colors or sweeteners, and is diet-friendly whether you eat keto, paleo, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free or practice intermittent fasting. AG1 is NSF-Certified for Sport, a standard sought by many professional athletes and one of the most rigorous certification programs in the supplement industry, and made in a TGA-registered facility. Athletic Greens was founded in 2010 by CEO Chris Ashenden and is a globally remote company with operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Learn more at athleticgreens.com.

UserTesting has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

