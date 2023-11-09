Athleta Introduces New Experiential Fitness Series, Move with Athleta, and Takes Over NYC with Launch Events on November 16

Appearances from fitness influencers Melissa Wood Tepperberg and Hannah Douglass and Olympian and Power of She Collective Member Mariah Bell

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Athleta, a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), today announced its new experiential fitness series, Move with Athleta, inviting women to sweat, connect and celebrate the Power of She. The new series launches November 16 in NYC and will continue with stops in cities across North America in 2024, including Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and San Francisco.









The series is rooted in Athleta’s mission to empower, build confidence, strength and wellbeing through movement. Since the brand’s inception in 1998, community has been core to that mission, and the launch of the Move with Athleta series reflects the brand’s commitment to building a community of confident women and girls.

Each curated experience in the Move with Athleta event will feature co-branded giveaways, special appearances from Power of She Collective partners, celebrity fitness influencers and other special guests, along with unique product offerings that bring Athleta’s performance DNA to life from coast to coast.

“Athleta is entering a new era and bringing exciting new product, innovation and community experiences to our customers across North America,” said Chris Blakeslee, president and CEO of Athleta. “Our customer is at the center of everything we do, and as we underscore Athleta’s position at the intersection of style, fitness and wellness, we’re proud to launch the Move with Athleta series to inspire all facets of her active lifestyle.”

Move with Athleta kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 16, with immersive brand experiences across iconic New York City destinations, including the High Line, Wollman Rink and the Soho Shopping District. The following events are open to the public:

Recharge & Reset in Athleta Square | The High Line | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST



Athleta will transform the High Line into a one-of-a-kind space that brings the brand’s creative filters—nature, modern beauty, movement and innovation—to life in “Athleta Square,” a space for women of all ages to relax and rejuvenate with live music, guided affirmation activities, giveaways and more.

As a retail extension of the Move with Athleta launch, the brand is offering the first 1,000 Athleta Square visitors a “Stash Pass” to redeem at the brand’s Flat Iron and Soho locations for a complimentary pair of Athleta’s bestselling Salutation Stash Tights.*

Move with Athleta Stage Series | Virtual Option Available | 2 p.m. EST



The brand will also host a series of three private classes with celebrity fitness and wellbeing influencers who share Athleta’s mission to empower women through movement.

Melissa Wood Tepperberg, Meditation Teacher, Certified Yoga & Pilates Instructor, and Founder of Melissa Wood Health and the Move with Heart Podcast. Melissa’s 30-minute full-body flow class will be available to stream on Athleta.com/move on Thursday afternoon.

Parvati Shallow, Breathwork Teacher, Certified Yoga Instructor and Survivor winner.

Hannah Douglass, Professional Dancer and Renaissance Tour Dancer, and Lisa Sainvil, Professional Dancer and Renaissance Tour Dancer

Wollman Rink Athleta Takeover | 6:00-8:00 p.m. EST



The Move with Athleta series launch will close with an exclusive performance by the Ice Theatre of New York, followed by an inspiring routine by Olympian and Power of She Collective Member Mariah Bell. After the show, attendees are invited to join Mariah on the ice for a free skate or warm up with complimentary hot beverages.

In honor of the Move with Athleta launch, Athleta is also making a $10,000 donation to Figure Skating in Harlem from its impact platform, The Power of She Fund**. The Power of She Fund supports organizations aligned with Athleta’s mission to ignite a community of active, confident women and girls to realize their true potential. Figure Skating in Harlem is the only organization for girls of color that combines the power of education with access to figure skating to build champions in life.

Since its launch in 2020, the Power of She Fund has impacted 50,000 women and girls through more than 130 grants to organizations across North America.

For more information on Move with Athleta events and content, visit Athleta.com/move.

* Offer valid at participating Athleta store locations on November 16, 2023 only. Store hours vary by location. Check your local store for details. The first 1,000 visitors to Athleta Square will get a Stash Pass from Athleta. Subject to availability, offer valid for one free pair of Salutation Stash Tight in 7/8 or full length in black color while supplies last. No substitutions, returns or exchanges allowed. Limit one pass per person. Not valid online at athleta.gap.com or at any other Gap Inc. brand or any third-party site or platform (e.g., Facebook or Instagram). Not valid for cash, cash equivalent or a gift card. No adjustments on previous purchases. Offer subject to change without notice. Athleta is not responsible for lost or stolen passes. Pass is valid for one-time use only and must be surrendered after redemption. Redeemed at checkout.

** Disclaimer: The Power of She Fund is an established donor-advised fund at T. Rowe Price Program for Charitable Giving, Inc., a 501(c)(3).

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of igniting a community of active, confident women and girls to realize their true potential. Athleta’s versatile premium performance apparel is designed for women with women, with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle—from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

Contacts

Samantha Chulick



[email protected]