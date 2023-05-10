Atar Capital Completes First International Buyout for Portfolio Company, Keypoint Intelligence

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atar Capital, a global private investment firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Keypoint Intelligence, has acquired ProPrintPerformance based out of Stockholm, Sweden. This acquisition expands the reach of Keypoint Intelligence in the digital production print market and marks Atar Capital’s first international buyout as an add-on acquisition.

ProPrintPerformance, co-founded in 2016, provides competitive intelligence platforms and training services to sales and marketing professionals in the digital production print industry. ProPrintPerformance’s sales enablement platform, along with its combined virtual and face-to-face sales training and coaching, improves sales results by providing advanced knowledge and skills that support ongoing professional growth.

Cyrus Nikou, founder and managing partner of Atar Capital, said, “Atar has been operating globally for several years now with our portfolio companies that have facilities throughout the world. Helping Keypoint Intelligence broaden its reach into global markets is exciting as it provides the opportunity to further grow the company’s footprint in digital production print. We look forward to supporting Keypoint Intelligence’s talented team as they continue to forge these new market opportunities.”

In October 2019, Atar Capital acquired Keypoint Intelligence to help accelerate the company’s growth, building on its recognized expertise for offering unbiased and reliable business and product intelligence that moves companies forward. Since its founding in 1961, Keypoint Intelligence has kept pace with the rapid evolution of the technologies, business models and strategies that have taken place across the digital imaging industry. Keypoint Intelligence is committed to its continued success moving into the future, earning recognition as the leading worldwide market research and advisory firm for the imaging, document solutions, production print and digital media industries.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital’s principals have completed more than 90 private equity transactions across North America, Europe and South America.

Atar Capital’s combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provides a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its portfolio companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines.

