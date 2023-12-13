Asthetik Skincare Engages Trevelino/Keller for Expanded US Market Launch

Firm will support Florida’s pioneering clean skincare brand through an integrated marketing strategy

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked growth PR and marketing firm, today announces its partnership with Asthetik Skincare, a clean skincare brand that has become all the rage in South Florida. It’s simple vision — dedicated to producing real results for real skin – is gaining traction nationally. Trevelino/Keller will support Asthetik Skincare with a comprehensive growth marketing and PR approach that includes a refreshed website and e-commerce platform, media relations, influencer and affiliate marketing, and lead generation.





Asthetik Skincare is a Florida-based brand created by 30 under 30 sensation, Alexis Pfropper, a skilled esthetician and entrepreneur. Pfropper, frustrated by the current skincare landscape, developed her product line out of her Punta Gorda spa, using effective, clean ingredients proven to produce results. With a loyal client base behind her services and products, Pfropper and her team felt the time was right to expand the Asthetik Skincare brand.

“The skincare market is saturated with brands offering ambitious, often unproven expectations, which is frustrating to people looking for products that work for their unique skin type,” says Pfropper. “I wanted to create a brand that is real – made from real, clean ingredients that work for real people. I am excited to work with Trevelino/Keller to tell that authentic story because the consumer needs a better understanding of real skincare products.”

Asthetik Skincare products are made with plant-based ingredients and never tested on animals. The company is also fully women-owned and operated and uses renewable, sustainable and recyclable packaging and ingredients.

“Asthetik Skincare is poised to become a brand to watch in the skincare and beauty industry,” notes Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “With a passionate founder and team behind the brand, they have authenticity and legitimacy, which is highly relevant and sought after by the consumer. Our team is looking forward to supporting them through thoughtful campaigns that capture the essence of their story.”

Trevelino/Keller brings 20 years of brand reputation, media strategy, digital expertise and creative services to its partnership with Asthetik Skincare. According to the latest O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #2 in Beauty, #1 in Healthcare, and #2 in Lifestyle in Atlanta.

About Asthetik Skincare

Asthetik Skincare, a Florida-based clean skincare brand, is dedicated to the Science of Pure Skin™. Founded and created by 30-under-30 sensation and skilled esthetician and entrepreneur Alexis Pfropper, Asthetik Skincare was developed to be a real skincare solution – made from real, clean ingredients that produce real results for real people. Pioneered out of Pfropper’s Astehtik Spa in Punta Gorda, Asthetik Skincare’s revolutionary products are made from plant-based ingredients and are never tested on animals. Asthetik Skincare is proudly women-owned and operated.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2C and B2B companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

Contacts

Hilari Barton



Trevelino/Keller



[email protected]