ASM Global Acts Foundation Dramatically Increases College Scholarship Program Throughout the United States

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASMGlobal–Having recently announced a five-year plan to deepen its corporate responsibility commitments — including the largest and greenest portfolio of sustainable venues on earth — ASM Global is dramatically expanding its ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program this week into cities throughout the United States.





Scholarship awards valued at $125,000 will be available to students in 39 cities across the country, up from 14 from the program’s inaugural 2022 launch.

ASM Global — the world’s largest live entertainment company — as part of its ASM Global Acts corporate responsibility platform, last year introduced the ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program committed to providing diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career development opportunities through scholarship awards and prospective internships. In addition to scholarship awards totaling $125,000, recipients may also be offered internship opportunities with ASM Global.

“It’s been said that the most reliable way to predict the future is to create it,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. “By leveling the playing field educationally, we’re striving to provide meaningful ways to help create positive change in the communities in which we do business, and one powerful action is to offer impactful career development for our future leaders.”

Shauna Elvin, ASM Global chief human resources officer, said, “Hopefully, we’re helping to unlock young people’s potential to be able to step into future leadership positions not only in our ASM Global team but in whatever endeavors they pursue.”

The application period has opened. Successful applicants will be notified in mid-July.

To learn more about the ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program and to apply, please visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ASMGlobalStars.

About ASM Global Acts

Established in October 2021, the formal corporate social-responsibility program launched as an extension of ASM Global’s longstanding commitments to creating a better workplace, more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates and contributing to a healthier planet. As part of this platform, the ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program provides diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career development opportunities. ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management — delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, conventions and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

