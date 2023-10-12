Ask the Agent Named Leading Prop Tech Innovator by T3 Sixty

—The preeminent prop tech that modernizes real estate communications and elevates lead generation—

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ask the Agent (ATA), the industry-leading interactive video software for real estate professionals, has been recognized as a 2023 technology to watch by T3 Sixty, the nation’s leading residential real estate management consulting firm. ATA will be participating in the “Technology Watchlist Lounge” at the T3 Tech Summit, a premier event for real estate industry leaders to collaborate and immerse themselves in cutting edge tech solutions. The event is being held October 23-25, in Fort Worth, Texas.





“Transforming the way real estate agents communicate, Ask the Agent isn’t just about video—it’s about value. They allow all agents to forge stronger relationships with clients and prospects. It’s not just a game-changer; it’s the new standard,” said Derek Taylor, T3 Sixty Director of Technology Implementation and Operations. “We look forward to highlighting this innovative technology at the T3 Tech Summit.”

Ask the Agent is a groundbreaking, interactive real estate communications and lead-generation platform that will be demonstrated at the summit. The Ask the Agent suite includes Meet the Agent, the Property Listing Channel, the Agent Broadcast Channel and the Agent Dashboard. Collectively, these features and more transform today’s real estate agent into the agent of tomorrow with a next level business model for success, including:

Innovative AI and technology : Conveniently from a phone or computer, agents may record, upload and distribute a wealth of pertinent information of interest to prospects. The built-in Chat GPT teleprompter and recorder assist agents, new and seasoned alike, to create personalized videos and one-click sharing capabilities by leveraging unique QR codes and URLs making dynamic content distribution across social, digital and print outlets possible.

: Conveniently from a phone or computer, agents may record, upload and distribute a wealth of pertinent information of interest to prospects. The built-in Chat GPT teleprompter and recorder assist agents, new and seasoned alike, to create personalized videos and one-click sharing capabilities by leveraging unique QR codes and URLs making dynamic content distribution across social, digital and print outlets possible. Exclusive, virtually supported interactive video platform: This 24/7, on demand video interface allows agents to record and share a personal introduction, share property listings and digital open houses, answer commonly asked questions, and broadcast real estate news, tips and other information. With seamless integration and access, ATA contains valuable, searchable videos for clients and prospects. In turn, clients receive a more personalized experience being able to ask the agent questions about the property, their experience or even lending options. Anyone can schedule appointments and share the agent videos with friends and family. This platform makes the agent and property information immediately available at the client’s convenience with no download required.

Proprietary lead-generating data & analytics: With a proprietary built-in lead engine, ATA accumulates and cultivates lead data with individualized insights so agents may provide timely, targeted, and personalized service catering to a buyer or seller prospect and client's unique needs.

“Ask the Agent will immediately upgrade your communications strategy by opening more business opportunities and increasing response rates in less time with our proprietary interactive short form video and lead generation system,” said James Beckmann, CEO of Ask the Agent. “Providing ATA to your agent sales teams gives them a competitive advantage while elevating your marketing and the customer experience.”

About Ask the Agent

Founded in 2022, Ask the Agent (ATA) is an industry-leading video communications software company for real estate professionals, designed to innovate and streamline the process for agents and clients to engage. ATA short form videos featuring the agent, insightful Q&As and the agent’s listings are easily integrated into all marketing channels that agents already use every day. ATA’s suite of products provides time-saving benefits that help agents deliver better and more personalized service. For more information, please visit www.asktheagent.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

