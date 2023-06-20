ASGN Releases 2022 Environmental Social Governance Report

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, today announced the release of its fourth annual Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report.

“ASGN continued to make significant progress against our environment, social and governance priorities this past year,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN’s Chief Executive Officer. “In the past year, we achieved several key accomplishments, including reaching over 40 percent diversity in senior-level executive positions well ahead of our 2025 goal; adhering to the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework Company-wide; officially establishing a Carbon Emissions Reduction Plan; and becoming a signatory of the Science Based Target Initiative. Along those lines, in 2022, we continued to work toward our goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 55 percent per internal employee from our 2019 baseline by 2030.”

Mr. Hanson continued, “As is evident from these accomplishments, we’ve made great advancements since we embarked upon our ESG journey. This, however, is only the beginning. Going forward, we remain committed to engaging our stakeholders and will work toward maintaining those accomplishments already achieved, while also striving to reach new goals. In 2023, we commit to developing a Sustainable Supply Chain Program, continuing to execute on strategic digital initiatives, including that of advanced business systems and innovative AI/ML applications, and enhancing our overall security posture. ASGN is well positioned to continue on our path toward a responsible and sustainable future.”

For more information about ASGN’s sustainability commitments and to view the Company’s 2022 ESG Report please visit asgn.com/sustainability.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance.

All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. In particular, we make no assurances that the proposed revenue, expense and profit estimates outlined above will be achieved. Additional examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to attract, train and retain qualified staffing consultants, the availability of qualified contract professionals, management of our growth, continued performance and improvement of our enterprise-wide information systems, our ability to manage our litigation matters, the successful integration of acquisitions and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

