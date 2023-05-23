ASGN Incorporated Announces Participation in June Conferences

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the Company’s participation in two upcoming conferences:

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City. Ted Hanson, CEO, and Marie Perry, CFO, are scheduled to present at 2:35 p.m. ET and will participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago. Ted Hanson, CEO, and Marie Perry, CFO, are scheduled to present at 9:20 a.m. CT and will participate in investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live, and a link to the live event and replay will be made available on the Investors’ section of ASGN’s website at investors.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, visit us at asgn.com

