AscellaHealth Recognized for Two Consecutive Years as One of “Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies” by The Financial Times

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy (SP) solutions company, today announces that for the second consecutive year it has been recognized as one of “Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies,” by The Financial Times. With a four-year growth rate of 1556% and significant expansion throughout the US, United Kingdom and Europe, AscellaHealth continues to build significant partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers and other stakeholders in the SP and rare disease care continuum worldwide.





“This recognition as one of the 500 fastest growing companies out of the millions of active organizations in North and South America is testimony to our extraordinary team and its exceptional performance for improving access to therapies for people with rare disease and/or chronic, complex conditions,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “With an expanded international footprint, we are bringing our innovative patient-first approach to all stakeholders within the industry, improving access to medications, optimizing compliance to therapy and enhancing health outcomes and quality of life for patients.”

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 companies were examined.

