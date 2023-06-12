Asana Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List for the seventh consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, was honored by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Asana’s seventh consecutive year being named to the prestigious list, coming in the top 20. Earning a spot means that Asana has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces for companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area region.





“We are thrilled to be named a best workplace for the seventh year in a row,” said Anna Binder, Head of People at Asana. “At Asana, we firmly believe that a strong and positive culture is the foundation for driving exceptional business results. This recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to creating an environment where our employees thrive, enabling innovation, productivity, and ultimately, the growth and success of our customers.”

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 100,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

“Congratulations to Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Amid ongoing uncertainty and challenging market pressures, these companies stuck by their principles and delivered exemplary experiences for all employees. The reward? Those workers are giving their full effort — driving productivity, innovation, and a great experience for their customers.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Employee experience is critical to company performance, and these companies are setting that standard.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

