Arro Labs Debuts in Chicago: A New Vision from Veteran ORA, projekt202 and Huge Execs

From enterprise websites to mobile apps, Arro’s management team has been behind some of the most noteworthy product launches shaping the digital landscape over the last decade. But the team’s latest agency incarnation aims to take advantage of the global boom in remote teams following the pandemic.

“We are agents of change helping digital leaders deliver. In the remote work era, our hybrid delivery model is what sets us apart and something that legacy agencies struggle to deliver. The greatest determinant in project success is how tightly your agency team couples with the client team, and the pandemic-fueled proliferation in remote collaboration tools has made this easier than ever,” says Andrew Nieman, Co-founder of Arro.

Arro also prides itself on the diversity of its team; the agency’s founding team is half female, including seasoned agency veterans Tess Rethore and Katherine Hlavac who have a combined 25+ years of experience bringing digital products to market for the likes of McDonald’s, Toyota and Disney.

One of Arro’s major focus areas is helping companies reclaim control of their tech stack from legacy vendors. Co-founder and established technology leader Andre Sugai says, “Many companies are at the mercy of their vendors when it comes to evolving their software. Some can’t even access their own code. Strategic vendors are critical to product delivery, but we believe that our clients should hold all the keys to their kingdom, not the other way around.”

This mentality is one of the reasons that Arro Labs is trusted to design apps and websites for some of the biggest brands in the world, some of which you likely use on a weekly basis.

If you are an ambitious digital leader looking to elevate your brand experience, let Arro point you in the right direction. Get in touch: [email protected].

Arro is a full-stack experience design & development agency providing digital direction for ambitious leaders. From enterprise-grade websites to consumer mobile apps, they have been behind-the-scenes of press-worthy product launches that have shaped the digital landscape for over a decade. Learn more at https://arrolabs.com.

Andrew Nieman



Phone: +1 312-281-8882



Email: [email protected]