Array Named to Prestigious Embedded Fintech 50 List

As 10,000 US-based financial institutions and another 25,000 other fintech companies and digital brands look to deepen their relationships with customers by introducing new financial products and services, they need a way to build and support consumer-facing products like credit monitoring, identity protection and privacy management while maintaining speed to market and holding the line on costs. Array offers a platform of compelling consumer offerings that these companies can deploy inside of their branded digital experiences to increase engagement and drive new revenue opportunities.

“Being named to GGV’s Embedded Fintech 50 list is a testament to the need for fintech solutions like ours that build enduring trust between consumers and the companies they rely on to streamline their personal financial management,” said Martin Toha, CEO and Co-founder of Array. “Banks, credit unions, fintechs and digital brands have a tremendous opportunity to empower their customers to own their financial future through access to the right data and tools – at the right time. We’re proud to be able to provide them with a platform that does that.”

After an exhaustive review of over 175 companies, Array was selected by a panel of 57 of the top venture and growth investment firms globally including Benchmark, Bessemer, Coatue, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Greenoaks, ICONIQ, IVP, Khosla, QED, Ribbit, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Thrive, and Wellington, among others. Having raised more than $12 billion collectively, the Embedded Fintech 50 companies demonstrate the enthusiasm of venture capital investors in the growth and innovation of this sector. In celebration, honorees will ring the Closing Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite today.

“Embedded fintech is a bright spot in today’s market, and it is exciting to see how companies are democratizing access to financial services through technology,” said Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital. “We are excited for the continued development of the embedded fintech landscape and further creative innovations to come.”

The recognition by GGV comes after a year of tremendous growth for Array. The company now has a roster of a dozen strategic partnerships and hundreds of clients that serve millions of consumers. In the past year, Array has:

To learn more about Array and its products, visit www.array.com.

About Array

Our mission is to fuel financial progress. We are a financial innovation platform that helps digital brands, financial institutions, and fintechs get compelling consumer products to market faster. Our suite of private label offerings helps our partners drive revenue, increase engagement, and empower millions of consumers to achieve their financial goals. Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis. Investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more, visit www.array.com.

About Embedded Fintech 50

Embedded Fintech 50 includes the most promising embedded fintech startups as nominated and voted on by investment firms. GGV Capital launched the list in partnership with Crunchbase and convened 57 investment firms to develop the inaugural list. This year, 175 companies were nominated, and 50 were selected through a voting process that required the nomination of portfolio and non-portfolio companies. Nomination criteria included companies with a primary product focus on fintech, U.S. as a primary market, and Series A stage. Embedded fintech is defined as financial service platforms or financial service providers that integrate into commercial or financial service platforms. For more information about participating investors and list methodology, visit: https://www.embeddedfintech50.com.

