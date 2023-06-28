Array Credit Management Tools Fuel Financial Progress for Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union Members

Delaware-based credit union launches community campaign and free credit tools to build financial wellness

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Array, a leading financial innovation platform, announced today that Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union (SSCFCU) has deployed Array My Credit Manager as a free service to its members to help them better understand and proactively manage their credit scores.

SSCFCU serves limited-income communities in Wilmington, Delaware where a fifth of residents are un- or under-banked and even more have zero net worth or less, according to the credit union. These residents can lose up to $3,000 a year on exploitative financial services like payday lending. The credit union was looking for a solution that would help their members increase their credit literacy and help improve their financial well being.

“We believe credit management is a key pillar of helping our members achieve financial literacy, and we’ve planned for several years to offer these tools as part of the SSCFCU digital experience,” said Blanche Jackson, CEO of Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union. “When we discovered Array, we realized that we could deliver a better product than we could build in house, and at a fraction of the time and cost to deploy it. Our credit union members love the free tools that are available via the mobile app and web site.”

Array is fueling financial progress through innovative technologies that can help financial institutions attract new account holders and deepen their relationships with existing customers. My Credit Manager is one of several private-label products that can be easily embedded into an institution’s digital experience with complete security. It enables account holders to view, understand and manage their credit information. Depending on the institution’s preferences, they can provide their account holders credit scores and tracking, credit reports, score change alerts, interact with a score simulator and view credit score factors and debt analysis components.

“SSCFCU is well known in the Northeastern United States for engaging with its community by providing innovative services that larger banks don’t always offer,” said Mario De Lecce, Head of Financial Institutions at Array. “So it’s no surprise that the credit union is offering free credit management tools just as it was among the first to offer onsite banking with its mobile van and specialized member loans.”

To learn more about Array and its products, visit www.array.com.

About Array

Array fuels financial progress for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of private-label fintech solutions that can be easily embedded. Array drives engagement and revenue for our clients by helping them stand out in a crowded market and forge deeper relationships with their customers. More than a suite of products, we’re building a platform to help consumers own their financial future.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.com.

About Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union

Chartered in 2011, Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union is a certified minority depository institution in the state of Delaware and a community development financial institution. In order to become a member of SSCFCU, a person must either work, live, study, or worship in the City of Wilmington. Today, SSCFCU has grown into a full-service credit union with access to savings accounts with ATM Card access, personal loans, auto loans and digital services, including home banking, mobile banking, and bill pay with additional services planned to roll out later this year.

Contacts

Media Contact



Kurt Foeller

Corporate Communications



press@array.com