ARM & HAMMER™ Kicks Off NEW “Give It The Hammer” Campaign

The 170-Year-Old hardworking brand ARM & HAMMER™ teams up with celebrity home renovator and designer couple Dave & Jenny Marrs to bring great value across your home when budgets are tight

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to Moody’s, U.S. households spent an average of $371/mo. more for the same goods versus a year ago, sapping consumers’ spirits and causing anxiety. With prices around the country at an all-time high, ARM & HAMMER™ introduces ‘Give It The Hammer’ campaign to showcase how its affordable hardworking products, packed with power, are accessible to all and able to provide the great value when you need it most, especially during these tough times of economic uncertainty. The 170-year-old brand is proud to team up with celebrity home renovator and designer couple Dave and Jenny Marrs to share budget-friendly recommendations for any lifestyle to do more for less with powerful essential everyday products.





“With a family of five, Dave and Jenny know first-hand the challenges consumers face with rising prices of essential household items, which is why we’ve partnered with this inspiring couple to help our consumers ‘Give It The Hammer’ with money-saving tips throughout the home using hardworking products at an affordable value from ARM & HAMMER™,” says Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing, ARM & HAMMER™.

In addition, ARM & HAMMER™ is proud to support Habitat for Humanity of Benton County in Dave and Jenny’s local Arkansas community, giving 44 Habitat families ARM & HAMMER™ cleaning and personal care products. Habitat Trails, established in 2006, currently houses 41 Habitat for Humanity families and will announce the groundbreaking of the final three (3) lots in the community on February 8. Furthermore, to support underserved communities in need, the brand will provide ARM & HAMMER™ Double Duty Cat Litter to seniors in the Mississippi area through Edwards Street Fellowship Center, an organization that provides food and necessities to seniors at low prices.

“Our family-first busy lifestyle, raising five active kids, and caring for too-many-to-count farm animals, we love ARM & HAMMER™ for its good value and effectiveness. It helps us clean everything in our home from stained shirts, bathroom grout, and even smelly fridges,” says Jenny Marrs.

The Give It The Hammer advertising and social campaign created by VIA Agency in collaboration with the ARM & HAMMER™ brand team, reflects understanding of this challenging economic time for families, and reminds consumers of their ability to access trusted and effective household solutions at affordable prices when family budgets are getting stretched. In addition to Dave and Jenny Marrs, the campaign also taps TikTok social media influencers putting the power and value of ARM & HAMMER™ laundry detergent to cat litter, oral care and personal care products to the Give It The Hammer test on @armandhammer TikTok. Influencers include Faares Quadri (@faaeresq), Cyndi Hoffer (@themhoffers), Daniel Lincoln (@daniel_lincoln12), Jeanice Perez (@jeaniceperez), Allie & Sam (@allieandsam), and Kia Matthews (@xokiamatthews).

When the going gets tough, the tough give it Arm & Hammer™.

ARM & HAMMER™ —More Power to You!

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ continues to provide trusted and hardworking products consumers love. ARM & HAMMER™ has all your needs covered from cleaning and laundry to personal and oral care to pets. For more information, please visit https://www.armandhammer.com.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, FLAWLESS®, THERABREATH®, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®.

