ARM & HAMMER™ Becomes the First Major Laundry Detergent Brand in the Sheets Detergent Category on Amazon in the U.S. and Partners with Victoria Justice on the Innovative Launch

ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Introduces Mess-Free Laundry Innovation with No More Plastic Bottles and Concentrated Cleaning Power

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry announces the debut of Power Sheets Laundry Detergent, the first major detergent brand to launch in the sheets detergent category on Amazon in the U.S. The new launch is in partnership with actress and environmental advocate Victoria Justice. This innovative laundry solution from ARM & HAMMER™ eliminates plastic bottle waste while delivering the trusted A&H powerful cleaning performance consumers have come to rely on and love. The revolutionary Power Sheets offer a mess-free laundry experience made with the same type of powerful cleaning ingredients as ARM & HAMMER™’s liquid laundry detergent. Each sheet is concentrated to tackle tough stains and provide a fresh linen scent.









“As an environmentally conscious person, I am proud to join forces with ARM & HAMMER™ on this initiative,” said Justice. “It’s important for me to align with brands that are committed to reducing plastic bottle waste. ARM & HAMMER™ Power Sheets Laundry Detergent plays a vital role in doing that while also delivering effective cleaning performance.”

ARM & HAMMER™ Power Sheets Laundry Detergent features a concentrated formula designed to combat stubborn stains, odors, and dirt, providing a trusted clean without the need for heavy plastic bottles. The unique liquidless laundry detergent sheets utilize Quick Dissolve Technology, ensuring complete dissolution in water, even during cold wash cycles, for outstanding cleaning performance across various temperatures.

“With Power Sheets, we empower consumers to leave behind the plastic bottles and still obtain the cleaning power of ARM & HAMMER™ in a convenient sheet,” said Laurie Kirschner, senior director of marketing, ARM & HAMMER™. “By eliminating plastic bottle waste, we’re offering a convenient solution that meets the demands of today’s consumers who are seeking new laundry detergent options—without any drips, spills, or heavy plastic bottles.”

Each box of ARM & HAMMER™ Power Sheets contains 50 innovative liquidless laundry detergent sheets, infused with a refreshing Fresh Linen scent which cleans 50 medium loads (up to 100 small loads) when used as directed. Designed for convenience, the pre-measured sheets take up significantly less space and eliminate the hassle of drips and spills, making them ideal for both home use and travel.

As a leading innovator in the cleaning industry for more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ continues to prioritize powerful cleaning performance and consumer well-being. The launch of ARM & HAMMER™ Power Sheets Laundry Detergent underscores the company’s dedication to redefining laundry care and empowering consumers to reduce plastic bottle waste with their household purchases.

Proudly certified as “Climate Pledge Friendly” on Amazon, ARM & HAMMER™ Power Sheets Laundry Detergent’s compact and recyclable packaging helps to enable consumers to make purchases with a positive impact.

ARM & HAMMER™ Power Sheets Laundry Detergent is available in a 50-count box on Amazon.com as well as Walmart.com for $14.99.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., have focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Visit www.armandhammer.com/laundry to learn more.

Contacts

Cristina DiCocco



cristina@gcw.agency