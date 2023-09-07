Aria Systems and Salesforce Establish Industries Partnership to Deliver New AI-Optimized Concept-to-Care SaaS Solution

Aria and Salesforce’s solution empowers communications, media, entertainment, and technology businesses to deliver scalable personalized service experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announced a strategic industries partnership with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to offer a new AI-optimized concept-to-care monetization solution. Together, Aria Systems and Salesforce’s solution will provide enterprises and service providers the tools to launch personalized services, expand their offerings, and automate customer journeys.

Created by integrating Salesforce Customer 360 and Aria Billing Cloud, the solution is designed to meet the large-scale needs of the communications, media, entertainment, and technology sectors as they manage their increasingly complex subscription and usage-based services on one platform. Customers will be able to easily enhance products in their catalogs, integrate them into business and operational systems, and offer automation and generative AI capabilities from Salesforce Einstein to personalize customer touchpoints. Adhering to the latest open digital architecture and standards, it supports both new and existing digital transformation opportunities that demand comprehensive and adaptive service monetization.

“As enterprises and communication service providers prioritize digital transformation to enable personalized experiences at scale, our partnership with Salesforce introduces a comprehensive SaaS solution that unlocks and monetizes tailored services,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO at Aria Systems. “Designed for large-scale, sophisticated enterprises, this transformative solution, powered by advanced generative AI capabilities, enhances stakeholder experiences, productivity, and business agility at every level.”

“Service providers are under more pressure than ever to deliver personalized customer experiences, while increasing efficiencies and reducing operational costs,” said David Fan, VP and General Manager of Communications, Salesforce. “Together, Salesforce and Aria are helping customers use AI and automation to help deliver personalized experiences at every touchpoint, while increasing productivity and delivering faster service, at scale.”

Key capabilities that will be available in this joint solution have already been deployed and proven by some of the most innovative businesses, including EXA, Liberty Latin America, M1, and Telstra. Jan Morgenthal, Chief Digital Officer at M1 Singapore, commented, “The combination of two best-of-breed solutions offers a new standard for sophisticated subscription and usage-based service management that will create a step-change in delivering a heightened customer experience, like we did with our first made-to-measure plans at M1.”

Aria and Salesforce’s solution will be showcased at Dreamforce in San Francisco and Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen in September.

Salesforce, Customer 360, Einstein and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

