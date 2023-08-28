AREP Partners with Award-Winning Tech Accelerator Unstuck Labs to Ignite a New Era of Innovation at Rosslyn City Center

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, American Real Estate Partners announced a partnership with Unstuck Labs, an award-winning tech accelerator and mobile app developer that works with early-stage startups, founders, and innovation programs. United by a shared goal of providing environments for people to feel and perform at their best, Unstuck Labs chose one of AREP’s custom-designed SuiteX office spaces for its new startup studio location at the company’s newly transformed Rosslyn City Center (RCC) in the heart of Arlington, Virginia. And every week, RCC will be home to Unstuck Tuesdays, a free workshop for the brave, curious entrepreneur looking to level up.









“We are incredibly proud to partner with Arlington Economic Development, Rosslyn BID and Unstuck Labs to support and bring new businesses to Rosslyn,” said Paul Schulman, Principal and COO at AREP.

RCC isn’t your typical office building. With innovation and technology ingrained in its DNA, AREP developed RCC to accommodate the ever-changing customer and digital landscape, incorporating prop tech to elevate the tenant experience. RCC offers tech-advanced workspaces that foster innovation and connectivity and leverages broader tech partnerships like Wired Score, Datawatch and VTS to better serve and understand its customers. Each tenant has exclusive use of AREP’s award-winning tenant engagement app AREPx to seamlessly access exclusive events and programming, building features, and amenities in and around the building.

Unstuck Labs’ jargon-free, no-fluff approach to accelerating startups’ growth and commitment to building a learning community of passionate founders who help each other succeed perfectly aligns with AREP’s mission. And there’s no better place for the two companies to lock arms than the gateway to the nation’s capital. Ranked No. 3 on Niche’s list of Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and No. 5 on its list of Best Cities for Young Professionals in America, Arlington has emerged as one of the nation’s premier destinations for new businesses, especially in the technology field. RCC’s prime location in the heart of Rosslyn coupled with its unapologetic customer-first philosophy and world-class amenities make it a premier destination for growing businesses – not to mention its location above one of the Washington region’s busiest Metro transit stations, providing seamless access to the wider DMV area.

“You know, at Unstuck Labs, we’re not just about lighting up creativity or speeding up innovation. We’re about dreaming big, about building a future where ideas have no limits, and RCC? Well, it’s the perfect place for us to make this happen,” said Wa’il Ashshowwaf, CEO and Co-founder of Unstuck Labs. “Just think about it. We’re right in the middle of this amazing hub, with big-name corporations and top universities as our neighbors. We’re surrounded by incredible talent and folks who are just as eager to make a difference as we are. And our new spot at RCC? It’s not just an office with a killer view, it’s a place where dreamers and doers come together. After a day of shaping the future, we can kick back at the Assembly Food Hall, get our sweat on at Gold’s Gym, or just jump on the Metro and be home in no time. It’s all part of the journey. We’re super excited to be a part of the Rosslyn BID and Rosslyn City Center community, and together, we’re going to make a future where every idea has the potential to change the world. And you know what? We can’t wait to get started.”

“Rosslyn is attracting innovators from all over the country, and RCC is the epicenter of it all,” said John Chesley, AREP’s MD Asset Management. “More and more tech companies are choosing AREP because we offer connectivity, accessibility, and world-class amenities in bustling, walkable communities. And with a prime location in one of the nation’s top cities for startups and incubator businesses, RCC provides companies like Unstuck Labs with everything they need to grow their business and thrive.”

“Arlington has always been an excellent location for tech companies to grow and thrive, and the region’s local tech startups are some of the most innovative in the nation,” said Michael Stiefvater, Acting Director of Arlington Economic Development’s Business Investment Group. “The resources of Unstuck Labs will allow for some of these early-stage startups to collaborate and expand on opportunities available locally. We are proud to support Unstuck Labs in Rosslyn via the Arlington Innovation Fund.”

“Rosslyn is designed to help companies like Unstuck Labs plug into an ecosystem in a prime location with business amenities and connections that support growth and expansion at any stage,” said Mary-Claire Burick, president of the Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID). “When I met the Unstuck Labs team, I knew that their commitment to dreaming big and building the future of innovation would be an asset to Rosslyn and, in turn, could help them thrive and excel within our connected and vibrant neighborhood. I can’t wait to see what the future of this relationship will hold.”

ABOUT AMERICAN REAL ESTATE PARTNERS

Headquartered in the Greater Washington metropolitan area, AREP is an institutional fund manager and operating partner focused on data center, residential, industrial, and office assets, on both a development and repositioning basis in key markets along the East Coast.

Since the company’s founding in 2003, AREP has deployed over $5.3 B across targeted geographies, acquired more than 21 million SF of Class A real estate, and currently oversees over 10 million SF. AREP’s vertically integrated real estate platform and experienced Management Team provide exceptional expertise in all ownership disciplines from acquisition to realization. By leveraging this expertise, AREP remains at the forefront of real estate innovation, maximizing investment and enhancing performance to provide added value for its investors. For more, please visit AREP’s Newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT UNSTUCK LABS

Unstuck Labs is an award-winning digital agency, venture-building studio, and hyperlearning community based in Arlington, Virginia. Founded by a team of career professionals turned entrepreneurs, Unstuck Labs helps early-stage startups and innovation programs to validate ideas, build products, and launch ventures. Unstuck Labs offers a range of services, including mobile and web development, branding and marketing, pitch decks and fundraising, and advisory and mentoring. Unstuck Labs also runs a 12-week startup studio program that provides hands-on support, deliverables, and perks to selected founders. To learn more about Unstuck Labs, visit unstucklabs.com or follow them on @unstucklabs

