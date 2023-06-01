Arctos Partners Announces TJ Adeshola as Operating Partner

Adeshola will advise the firm and its portfolio franchises on digital content strategy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctos Partners (“Arctos”) today announced that TJ Adeshola will become an Operating Partner at the firm.

Arctos Operating Partners serve in a consultatory role, providing their expertise to Arctos and its portfolio franchises. Adeshola has been an Arctos Operating Advisor since 2020. In his new role as an Arctos Operating Partner, Adeshola will dedicate significantly more time to the firm, with a focus on enhancing Arctos’ operational expertise around digital content strategy and strengthening the digital media strategies of the firm’s franchise partners.

“I’m thrilled to expand my role with Arctos as an Operating Partner,” said Adeshola. “As the first investment firm to invest across multiple North American sports leagues, Arctos is an innovator and disruptor in the sports landscape. And true to form, the Arctos team recognizes the power of digital media as a tool for growth and an opportunity to drive value for its franchise partners.”

An expert in digital fan engagement, Adeshola has enjoyed success in creating avenues for sports leagues, franchises, and broadcast media to connect and engage with fans, brands, and advertisers through digital content. During his 10 years of experience at Twitter where Adeshola served as Head of U.S. Sports Partnerships and most recently Head of Global Content Partnerships, Adeshola earned a reputation as one of the most respected and sought after experts in sports digital media. He was instrumental in leading broad strategic partnerships with the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and MLS as well as NASCAR, esports, college, and high school sports; growing the popularity and viewership of sports across digital platforms; and changing the way fans engage with leagues, teams, athletes, and media companies and personalities.

“We are seeing an acceleration in the evolution of the sports media landscape, and are excited to further partner with TJ,” said Jordan Solomon, Partner at Arctos. “We believe TJ is an innovator in emerging digital and sports media trends, and his wealth of knowledge is a tremendous resource for our Arctos Operating Platform, the value added capabilities we provide to our franchise partners. We’ve been fortunate to have TJ as an Operating Advisor for the past three years, and we are thrilled to have him play a larger role as an Operating Partner.”

Adeshola will be Arctos’ second Operating Partner. Theo Epstein was the first in this role.

Arctos Partners is a private investment firm focused on transforming select markets by providing growth capital and liquidity solutions to industry-leading platforms and ownership groups. Founded in late 2019, Arctos first began investing in professional sports franchises and related assets across the global sports landscape. Arctos works with innovative and visionary ownership groups and leagues across North American professional sports and European soccer. With a team of nearly 40 investment and operational professionals and offices in Dallas, New York, and London, Arctos strives to unlock non-obvious opportunities long before others have noticed the market need or opportunity. In addition to the provision of liquidity solutions and growth capital by Arctos, Arctos’ partners are able to leverage the deep industry knowledge and operational expertise of Arctos’ executive team, data science platform and operating advisors to help drive additional value. Arctos is the first firm to be approved by and execute deals across multiple sports leagues, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS, and to date, has invested in more than 20 sports franchises and adjacent businesses.

