Aragon Advertising Emerges as #1 in mThink’s Blue Book Mid-Year Survey for Best Pay-Per-Call Network

Aragon Advertising, a division of The Aragon Company, is honored to announce its recognition as the leading pay-per-call network in mThink's Blue Book mid-year survey. This recognition comes after a thorough evaluation by the performance marketing industry's Blue Book survey.





The Blue Book survey assesses global pay-per-call networks based on feedback from over 20,000+ industry participants, evaluating aspects such as industry reputation, client base, and technology. Aragon Advertising’s placement in this survey shows its ongoing reliability in the industry.

Reflecting on this achievement, Todd Stearn, CEO, stated, “We’re humbled and thrilled to receive this recognition as the #1 Pay Per Call Network. Our team works diligently to ensure our partners are successful and we’ve been grateful to witness the Pay Per Call industry expand exponentially over the past few years.”

Founded in 2012, Aragon Advertising has supported businesses with dependable pay-per-call services. Their tailored call routing system, paired with the introduction of real-time bidding, allows advertisers to make informed, automated decisions when bidding on calls. This process takes into account various factors, including location, agent availability, and consumer data, ensuring both efficiency and quality for their partners.

With the agency’s commitment to quality, this marks their 6th consecutive recognition in mThink’s survey. With internally operated inbound and outbound call centers, a vast network of trusted affiliates, and an expanding O&O lead generation segment, advertisers can consistently rely on the high quality of calls from Aragon Advertising.

About mThink

mThinkDigital is a specialist digital marketing company based in San Francisco who focuses on media buying, Facebook, direct response, social and mobile. They produce the annual Blue Book Rankings of major performance marketing networks and have created successful global content marketing and customer acquisition campaigns for companies ranging from billion-dollar goliaths to local businesses.

Contacts

For more information, collaboration opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact: Email: advertisers@aragon-advertising.com