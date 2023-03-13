Aprimo Partners with PathFactory to Provide Comprehensive Marketing Solution

New partnership set to provide seamless end-to-end experience engine to enhance brand experience and boost revenue

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aprimo, an industry-leading provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, today announced a new partnership with PathFactory, a leading B2B Content Intelligence platform, to provide a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing the entire marketing process. This revolutionary partnership will allow their customers to elevate their brand experience and accelerate revenue by delivering engaging, AI-driven content engagement insights that effectively connects with audiences.

“Our new partnership with PathFactory is a game-changer for content planning and delivery,” said Erik Huddleston, CEO, Aprimo. “By leveraging PathFactory’s cutting-edge data and AI capabilities, we’re helping businesses connect with their customers in a way that’s more engaging and efficient than ever before. Our streamlined solutions will enable companies to deliver the most up-to-date content that resonates with audiences based on behavioral engagement, resulting in a more intuitive and enjoyable customer experience, leading to more meaningful interactions with brands.”

The new partnership brings together Aprimo’s expertise in content operations with PathFactory’s focus on content optimization and measurement to provide an all-inclusive solution for businesses to deliver better experiences, qualified leads and increased revenue.

Key features of this integration include:

Building intuitive customer journeys at an increased velocity by consistently engaging customers in real-time with highly curated and relevant content directly from the digital asset management (DAM) solution

Driving efficiency and scale across channels with an easy-to-use interface and search capabilities that streamline strategy, easily-accessible brand assets, workflow and campaign planning

Enabling data and AI-driven decision-making by giving businesses valuable insights into their customers’ consumption behavior – allowing companies to make informed decisions about their content strategy, track and iterate upon it, and ultimately drive better, quicker results

The collaboration further offers customers AI-powered analysis of all content, driving meaningful metadata and enabling contextually-relevant recommendations based on the target audience’s interests and behaviors. The solutions will also eliminate the need for manual updates and audits of assets, as any changes made in Aprimo will be seamlessly pushed across all experiences in flight within PathFactory. This will save companies time and money while maintaining governance and empowering self-sufficiency throughout the full content creation process.

“As a global health service company, Cigna needs to deliver personalized and relevant content to our customers, while ensuring brand consistency across all channels,” said Jonathan Larose, Marketing Operations Technology Strategist, Senior Advisor, Cigna. “With PathFactory’s content intelligence and Aprimo DAM’s centralized asset management, we can provide the right content to the right person at the right time, all while maintaining the integrity of our brand. It’s a powerful combination that allows us to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers with speed and efficiency.”

“Today’s marketers face the challenge of delivering the hyper-personalized experiences that buyers demand, at the speed they expect,” said Dev Ganesan, CEO and President of PathFactory. “The combined strengths of Aprimo and PathFactory solve this problem by providing an integrated approach to content creation and management, insights, and activation – delivering both speed and results for companies to meet and exceed those expectations.”

To learn more about Aprimo and its partnership with PathFactory, visit: https://www.aprimo.com/partners/pathfactory.

About Aprimo

Aprimo offers industry-leading digital asset management and work management solutions that help teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies to drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Aprimo’s powerful content operations platform provides organizations with a single source of truth to optimize the way they plan, develop, govern, and deliver exceptional brand experiences at scale. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

About PathFactory

Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory’s Content Intelligence Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer’s journey. PathFactory was recently recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s Technology Fast 500 and Canada’s Technology Fast 50 companies. PathFactory was also named the winner of Oracle CX’s inaugural visionary ISV partner of the year in 2020, a 2022 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, a 2022 Content Experience Leader by G2, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Learn more about PathFactory’s Intelligent Content Platform and the companies that use it at PathFactory.com.

