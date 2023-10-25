Aprimo Leads Next Generation of Collaboration with Groundbreaking AI-Powered Innovations

Aprimo continues to push AI boundaries and drive digital asset management innovation, while prioritizing safety, security and value.





Aprimo, the leader in digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions, is helping to define the next generation of collaboration through the seamless integration of artificial intelligence across its offering. The company has unveiled a range of innovative features that not only demonstrate a visionary approach to the future of content operations—but also offer practical benefits for companies today.

“AI has moved beyond being a buzzword, now serving as a transformative force driving business evolution and enhancing customer interactions,” said Erik Huddleston, chief executive officer of Aprimo. “Aprimo is leading in strategically integrating AI features that significantly improve the content lifecycle. This pragmatic approach empowers businesses of all sizes to advance into a future characterized by enhanced collaboration and innovation.”

A pivotal element of this journey is the launch of Content Collaboration, a paradigm-shifting addition to digital asset management (DAM) that redefines traditional collaboration within content creation workflows. At its core are Collaborative Rooms, seamlessly integrated within DAM, fostering effortless collaboration among users. These ad-hoc rooms provide an ideal environment for creative brainstorming and team ideation, enhancing content creation workflows.

Aprimo’s AI Content Coach utilizes the user’s library of assets as a learning model, swiftly training and updating GPT frameworks. It tailors brand-aligned content for marketing channels and customer segments, facilitating quick access to product/service information across departments. The tool generates content variations in tone, language, and audience for a versatile content creation solution. Aprimo’s innovations include near-term plans to enable customers to invite a Content Coach to a Collaborative Room.

In addition to Content Collaboration and AI Content Coach, Aprimo has issued successful releases of multiple practical, purpose-built features, including Smart GPT Document Tagging, Smart GPT Text Fields, Smart Tag Trainer and Smart GPT Video Summaries – each playing a vital role in streamlining content management, ensuring digital assets are tagged, structured and presented effectively. All together, Aprimo’s comprehensive suite of features empower businesses to enhance their content operations, making content more accessible, manageable and engaging, thereby optimizing productivity and customer engagement.

Importantly, Aprimo has also been a leader in content governance. An active member of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), the company has introduced AI Content Detection. Identifying AI-generated content is vital to managing and governing it effectively. AI Content Detection automatically identifies AI-generated content from popular AI engines. This detected content can then be connected to automated review workflows, significantly lowering the risk that AI-generated content will be released without human review.

Looking ahead, Aprimo is actively unveiling transformative AI releases, including:

Personalization: Enhancing customer engagement through highly personalized content suggestions, tailored to individual preferences and behaviors.

Predictive Analytics: Utilizing AI to forecast content trends, enabling proactive adaptation of content strategies for optimal outcomes.

Real-time Language Translation and Localization: Instantly translating and localizing content with the help of AI, breaking down language barriers and facilitating global collaboration.

Advanced Security Measures: Implementing AI-driven security protocols to safeguard sensitive content and ensure compliance with data protection regulations.

“Aprimo’s AI features have added real, practical value for us, saving money and time,” said Shauna Lallatin, digital asset coordinator for Plaid Enterprises, one of the world’s largest, most diverse manufacturers of creative do-it-yourself products. “Among its benefits, AI increases the searchability of our assets. The system reads product labels in images, PowerPoint, PDF, Word and Excel documents to add to the information included in the metadata we enter to allow a single search to pull up all related information. Our assets are quickly findable and available as soon as they are uploaded.”

Said Huddleston: “Generative AI is driving foundational changes for content operations. Aprimo is committed to ensuring our customers can capitalize on the tangible business benefits of AI and will continue to push AI boundaries and drive content management innovation, all while prioritizing safety and security.”

