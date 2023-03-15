AppsFlyer Launches All-In-One Cost and Revenue Suite ROI360 to Optimize Campaign Performance for Marketers

ROI360 unifies siloed data that directly impacts revenue and marketing budgets to better inform and optimize timely campaign decisions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppsFlyer today announced the launch of ROI360, a comprehensive return-on-investment (ROI) measurement suite that provides a unified platform for both cost aggregation and revenue measurement. As the new age of data privacy leads mobile-first and digital businesses to explore new marketing channels and approaches, growth marketers continue facing increased fragmentation of their cost and revenue data. ROI360 equips marketers with the holistic view they need to combat siloed data and make the timely, data-driven decisions to optimize their campaigns, increase their efficiency and fuel sustainable growth.

“The shifting economic landscape coupled with privacy changes has pushed marketers to optimize their marketing budgets in creative ways in order to maximize their ROI. This can only be achieved with complete and accurate measurement of cost and net revenue,” said Gal Brill, General Manager, ROI Solutions, AppsFlyer. “With ROI360, as over 300 of our beta customers can attest, businesses can gain a competitive edge by saving time and resources with data-driven decisions that improve their bottom line.”

Consolidating cost and revenue data that is scattered and isolated across multiple sources into a comprehensive view of campaign performance is a challenge. Additionally, the combination of lagging ad revenue data and inaccurate data due to fraud or misreported revenue leaves marketers with non-actionable data that doesn’t provide proper insights and leads to wasted time and resources.

AppsFlyer’s ROI360 provides an extensive view of campaign performance with advanced capabilities such as:

Cost Aggregation: Combat fragmented cost data with holistic insights from up to 90 sources to understand and optimize ad spend budget.

Combat fragmented cost data with holistic insights from up to 90 sources to understand and optimize ad spend budget. Data consolidation: View all cost and revenue data tied to attribution, side by side, per campaign, including all monetization models such as in-app ads, in-app purchases, subscriptions or a hybrid of all models. Also, marketers will be empowered with fresh ad revenue data right from day 0, providing the perfect combination of connections, data freshness from launch day and Server-to-Server integrations for accurate data refinements.

View all cost and revenue data tied to attribution, side by side, per campaign, including all monetization models such as in-app ads, in-app purchases, subscriptions or a hybrid of all models. Also, marketers will be empowered with fresh ad revenue data right from day 0, providing the perfect combination of connections, data freshness from launch day and Server-to-Server integrations for accurate data refinements. In-app purchases and subscription revenue validation : Fight fraudulent, incomplete or duplicated transactions through receipt validation for in-app purchases and subscriptions.

: Fight fraudulent, incomplete or duplicated transactions through receipt validation for in-app purchases and subscriptions. Net Return On Ad Spend (ROAS): Comprehensive view of revenue from in-app purchases and subscriptions with tax and commissions subtracted out.

Comprehensive view of revenue from in-app purchases and subscriptions with tax and commissions subtracted out. Actionable datasets: Slice data to the deepest granularities with to-the-point dashboards, including the ability to create specialized dashboards.

Slice data to the deepest granularities with to-the-point dashboards, including the ability to create specialized dashboards. ROI for Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) Process: Connect all ROI data to the business intelligence system in the cloud platform of choice, four times a day, with a single ETL process.

“AppsFlyer’s ROI360 has enabled us to monitor and optimize our marketing spend with a complete understanding of our campaign performance,” said Gökberk İnan, Growth Manager, Panteon. “Thanks to ROI360’s real-time data and accurate ROI measurement, we have the opportunity to run ROAS-oriented campaigns across multiple media channels and maximize the ROI for Panteon’s hit mobile games.”

Learn more about AppsFlyer’s ROI360 here: https://www.appsflyer.com/product-news/measurement/roi360-announcement/

