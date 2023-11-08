AppsFlyer Acquires Gaming and Apps Data Analytics Company devtodev to Expand the Premier Growth Platform for Marketing Teams

The acquisition will strengthen key products, enhance the AppsFlyer for games offering, and advances private data collaboration within AppsFlyer’s Privacy Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppsFlyer, the global leader in marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, today announced its acquisition of devtodev, a full-cycle data analytics solution for game and app developers. This strategic acquisition bolsters AppsFlyer’s core offerings and marks a significant step in the development of the new AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud Marketplace. It also expands AppsFlyer’s capabilities to meet the evolving needs of modern gaming and digital businesses, and serves as a natural extension of the AppsFlyer for games suite of products and resources for gaming companies.





Founded in 2014, devtodev helps developers analyze their games and apps, and delivers data-driven insights for optimizing user retention, maximizing conversions, and creating personalized experiences. The synergy between AppsFlyer and devtodev technologies unifies the entire customer data set into one robust measurement and data analytics platform, creating an array of powerful tools, insights, and experiences to enhance the user lifecycle and accelerate business growth.

“Devtodev’s technology, team, and expertise are a perfect match for AppsFlyer, creating a synergy that fuels not just business growth, but a visionary approach to the future,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO and Co-founder of AppsFlyer. “This collaboration fosters a spirit of unity among marketing, product, and monetization teams, empowering them with a fully integrated data ecosystem.”

Accelerated digital transformation has made the role of marketers more complex and highlighted the importance of product-led growth in the gaming and apps sectors. With marketers focusing more on retention and customer lifetime value (LTV), the demand for advanced data analytics has surged. Coupled with an increased focus on privacy measures and a recent increase in signal loss, data silos and inconsistencies have complicated the marketing decision-making process. This acquisition will enable gaming and app developers to harness unparalleled, unified data analytics and actionable insights, unlocking powerful opportunities for efficient growth.

“Our vision at devtodev has always been to empower gaming and app developers to make the best data-driven decisions,” said Dmitry Kravtsov, Founder and CEO of devtodev. “By joining forces with AppsFlyer, we will provide developers the ability to leverage integrated data, AI, and insights to create powerful, captivating experiences that drive efficient business growth.”

Devtodev will be one of the pioneering analytics solutions that integrates into AppsFlyer’s Privacy Cloud Marketplace. AppsFlyer’s Data Clean Room will serve as an open and interoperable platform, and devtodev’s integration underscores AppsFlyer’s commitment to a future where businesses can seamlessly integrate third-party services and AI models from various providers, while ensuring data privacy and operational efficiency.

Kaniel added, “Over the past two decades, cloud computing and SaaS have compelled companies to share their customers’ data with various entities. Now, with the emergence of AI services, and its appetite for vast amounts of data, we propose a paradigm shift: bringing these services or AI models to the data, instead of sending the data to the service. This boosts compliance, accelerates time-to-market, and eliminates the need for user data movement, copying, or sharing, ensuring utmost privacy and efficiency. Together with devtodev, we’re immensely proud to build the next generation of growth analytics and deliver privacy-first measurement products.”

