AppLovin to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”), the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.





An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on August 9, 2023 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.applovin.com or at: https://applovin.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J-Vtniv7T8uhF31nFKkWxA. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin accelerates business growth with market-leading technologies. AppLovin’s end-to-end software solutions support profitable growth by optimizing monetization and by using powerful machine learning to make data-driven marketing decisions. AppLovin partners with businesses to deliver personalized experiences at a massive global scale. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

