AppLovin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and posted a Shareholder Letter at www.investors.applovin.com.

Ads image

Webcast and Conference Calls

AppLovin will host a webinar today at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET, during which management will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and provide commentary on business performance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website or via the following dial-in number: 1-669-900-6833 and using webinar ID: 983 5045 1236. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin enables developers to grow their business. Businesses rely on AppLovin’s market leading technologies to solve their mission-critical functions with a powerful, full stack solution including user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Contacts

Investors
Ryan Gee

ir@applovin.com

Press
Kim Hughes

press@applovin.com

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now