Applause Named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe for Fifth Year and Awarded for Excellence in Over a Dozen Technology Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applause, a worldwide leader in testing and digital quality, today announced it has been named one of the Boston Globe’s top workplaces in Massachusetts for a fifth time, and has received multiple company, leadership, and industry awards in 2023.





The Top Places to Work list is compiled from rankings based on confidential employee survey responses about their company’s direction, execution, management, workplace, pay and benefits, and engagement. Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement, managed the survey process and data, which this year was collected from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations.

Applause was also named to the Inc. 2023 Best Workplaces in the USA list, recognized earlier this year by the Boston Business Journal as a best place to work, and on the Software Development Times 2023 Top 100 list for a third straight year, in the software development category.

Additional accolades Applause has received this year include:

Best Products, Services, Solutions – Software Development, Globee American Best in Business Awards – Gold

Technology Executive of the Year – Chris Malone CEO, American Business Awards – Silver

Company of the Year – Computer Software, American Business Awards – Bronze

Informational Video, Meet the Applause Testing Community – Platinum, and Podcast Episode, Digital Quality Lessons from Star Wars – Gold, MarCom Awards

– Platinum, and Podcast Episode, – Gold, MarCom Awards The Future of Generative AI Blog Post – Platinum, and We Are Applause Corporate Video – Gold, Hermes Creative Awards

Blog Post – Platinum, and Corporate Video – Gold, Hermes Creative Awards AI/ML Solution, International Business Awards – Bronze

“We’re very honored to be recognized as a top workplace by the Boston Globe once again this year. Our award-winning workplace culture is essential to our ability to be laser focused on supporting the world’s leading brands in delivering high-quality digital products and experiences to their customers,” said Applause Chief People Officer, Brad Batchelder. “The recognition and awards we’ve received this year, both on a corporate level and within the industry, demonstrate our deep commitment and dedication to our customers’ success.”

