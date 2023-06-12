Appen Appoints Fab Dolan as Chief Marketing Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Appen Limited (ASX:APX), a global leader in providing data services for deep learning and generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems, today announced the appointment of Fab Dolan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective 12 June 2023.





Fab joins Appen with over 15 years of experience building iconic global brands such as Android, Google, YouTube, and Cheerios. In his most recent role, Fab served as Global Marketing Director for Android at Google, where he built a go-to-market function for the world’s largest mobile platform while overseeing investments across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Prior to Android, Fab was the Country Marketing Director at Google Canada, where he built Google’s presence from a small B2B operation into one of Google’s top revenue markets. His accomplishments have earned him a reputation as one of the industry’s top marketers. He has been recognized by Marketing Magazine, Adweek, Communication Arts, and more. He also served on the Board of the Marketing Association and was a founding member of the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism.

“Fab is an exceptional marketing leader with over a decade of experience building high performing marketing teams for one of the biggest companies in the world,” said Armughan Ahmad, CEO of Appen. “As Appen’s first chief marketing officer, Fab will be instrumental in helping to lift Appen’s brand awareness globally, across all industry verticals and markets. He will work closely with the team to define marketing goals that align with our overall efforts to grow revenue and strengthen Appen’s position as a leader in AI.”

Commenting on his appointment, Fab Dolan said, “We’re at a moment of incredible transformation that will impact every aspect of society, and I can think of no more exciting place to be than Appen, a company that has been consistently powering this technological revolution for decades – a company ready for the moment.”

Fab will be based out of Appen’s offices in North America.

