Apollo Intelligence Names Susan Young as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Young’s vast fiscal management experience in life science, biotech, and technology sectors will help Apollo to grow, fulfill its mission to accelerate health innovation to improve life

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apollo Intelligence (Apollo), a leading provider of real-time data and insights to the healthcare and life science industries, has named Susan J. Young as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As the industry continues to demand transformative data and analytics solutions, Young’s deep experience and global background will help Apollo take the next step in its mission to accelerate health innovation to improve life.





A strategic finance executive with more than 20 years of experience in both Fortune 100 and mid-sized companies worldwide, Young brings Apollo a proven and diverse complement of financial operations skills across life sciences, biotech, medical devices, and SaaS software industries, among others. Young has significant international experience, including posts in Europe and management of teams and entities in the UK, Canada, Mexico, China, Singapore, and India.

Most recently Young was CFO at PlayOn! Sports, a KKR portfolio company, where she helped establish the finance organization, financial reporting, and M&A activities. Her previous CFO experiences include leadership positions at Q2 Solutions (now part of IQVIA), Terra Dotta, MarVista Entertainment, and Explorica, following early career work at Kodak, Xerox, and Stryker.

“Susan brings rich experience in driving and supporting enterprise growth through disciplined fiscal management along with a sense of camaraderie and commitment that fits well with Apollo’s culture,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO and President of Apollo. “Her financial operational expertise aligns perfectly with Apollo’s executive and management team as we continue to innovate and refine our business operations and service delivery for the betterment of our clients and the larger life science industry.”

Befitting the Apollo Team’s global reach, interests, and culture, Young is an avid traveler and has been to all seven continents and all 50 US states. She holds an MBA from Syracuse University and a BS in finance from Clarkson University. Apollo welcomes Young and looks to her financial leadership to help drive growth and client impact in 2024.

About Apollo Intelligence, LLC



Apollo’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, a pioneer of real-time, automated insights for the life science industry. In 2020, Apollo strengthened its global reach, by acquiring Survey Healthcare Global, a global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2 million healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 250+ employees support top global pharmaceutical and healthcare brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 13 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Apollo is a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.

Contacts

Meghan Oates-Zalesky



Chief Marketing Officer for Apollo Intelligence



[email protected]

617-934-1600

Mary Kae Marinac



PR Representative for Apollo Intelligence



[email protected]

978-685-3136