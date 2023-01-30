Apex’s Portfolio with Meta Tops One Gigawatt of Clean Energy

Apex Signs Offtake Agreement with Meta for 195 MW Angelo Solar, Commencing Construction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Clean Energy today announced an environmental attribute purchase agreement (EAPA) with Meta for the full capacity of Angelo Solar in Tom Green County, Texas. The 195 MW project will help Meta support its regional operations with 100% renewable energy.

“The success of our company and our mission, to accelerate the shift to clean energy, relies on partnerships with first movers like Meta that have set ambitious standards driving the energy transition,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “As we advance our sixth project alongside Meta, this portfolio, now totaling more than a gigawatt, represents a diverse set of best-in-class wind and solar projects in markets across the United States.”

“We appreciate Apex’s partnership in helping us bring a total of one gigawatt of new renewable energy to the grid across Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Kansas, and Iowa,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “This new solar project will support our commitment to 100% renewable energy and will help bring jobs and investment to the local community.”

The agreement follows other previously announced transactions between Apex and Meta: an 80 MW EAPA with Altavista Solar; 200 MW with Aviator Wind East, part of the largest single-phase, single-site wind project in the United States; 175 MW with Lincoln Land Wind; 197 MW with Jayhawk Wind; and, most recently, 225 MW with Great Pathfinder Wind.

Angelo Solar will generate approximately $31.7 million in tax revenue for the local community, at least $22 million in landowner payments, and approximately 400 jobs during construction. Angelo is expected to begin commercial operations in early 2024.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 400 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit www.apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Apex Clean Energy



Cat Strumlauf



Director | Corporate Communications



(434) 227-4196



cat.strumlauf@apexcleanenergy.com