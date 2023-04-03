Apartments.com Leans Into Streaming Video and Social Media in New 2023 Advertising Campaign

Jeff Goldblum returns for the ninth consecutive year as Brad Bellflower in a new multichannel campaign

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apartments.com, a CoStar Group brand (NASDAQ: CSGP), has launched a new multichannel marketing campaign that marks the brand’s largest shift to streaming video and social media to reach renters based on their evolving media consumption habits. For the first time ever, the 2023 campaign relies on streaming video as the largest investment of all awareness channels, rather than linear TV.

The media mix was informed by first- and third-party research on renter consumption behaviors, including data from tens of thousands of renters on Apartments.com as well as the most recent National Multifamily Housing Council/Grace Hill Renter Preferences Survey Report, which included responses from more than 221,000 renters nationwide. The survey that found 82% of renters watch streaming video and 73% listen to streaming music at least once per day. With research showing that more than 50% of renters are age 34 or below, the campaign will continue to primarily focus on the platforms on which these renters consume media.

Jeff Goldblum returns for the ninth consecutive year as “the Inventor of the Apartminternet” Brad Bellflower, a tech entrepreneur dedicated to making Apartments.com “the place to find a place.” Tapping into popular social trends across TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, Goldblum appears in popular dances, cooking videos and fashion hauls, all categories that resonate with the renter audience. The campaign reaffirms the brand’s leadership and trustworthiness within the rental category.

“Apartments.com has always been a pioneer,” said Patrick Dodson, Vice President of Marketing, Apartments.com. “We’re proud to lead the shift beyond legacy media into a truly multichannel approach that ensures we’re reaching renters where they’re consuming content. By doing so we’re driving millions of qualified renters to our clients’ communities.”

The array of platforms for the 2023 advertising campaign has expanded to include new ad-supported streaming video partners Netflix and Disney+. Alongside a greater focus on influencers, social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have received record investments. At the same time, Apartments.com has continued its partnership with streaming audio channels Spotify and Pandora and maintained linear television ads across major TV networks and in high-profile sports programming.

This year’s advertising campaign highlights not only the most sought after apartment amenities but also incorporates the most popular and helpful search tools, based on data from over 1 billion searches on Apartments.com.

