Anyline Named Finalist at the 15th Annual Shorty Awards

Anyline Employees’ Jobs Showcased in Quick 60 Second Video Series

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights, has been named as a 15th Annual Shorty Awards finalist for “My Job in 60 Seconds” in the Employee Engagement Category.

The Shorty Awards honor the best work in digital and social media by the most creative and influential brands, agencies, organizations and individuals whose work has excelled in creativity, strategy and effectiveness. This season saw a record-breaking increase in the quantity and quality of the work submitted, with 32% more total entries compared to the highest previous season.

“To be nominated, let alone listed as a finalist for this series, means a tremendous amount to me and the entire team here at Anyline,” says video series creator Marc Babin, creative director at Anyline. “This unscripted 60 second video series gives each employee the opportunity to share their passion for the work they do every single day – from engineering to marketing and sales, our motto ‘done by us, for us’ is what drives each video as this is made entirely in-house to ensure its authenticity.”

Anyline’s work has demonstrated outstanding performance across the judging criteria, which makes it a top contender for a Shorty Award in a most competitive year. The work is also eligible for competing in the Audience Honor – a separate honor voted by the public between April 12th to April 26th.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset,” says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO at Anyline. “The video series ‘My Job in 60 Seconds’ is a great way to showcase the people and personalities responsible for building the innovative technology solutions and success of our company. It is extremely rewarding to be recognized by the Shorty Awards and great to bring more attention to our employees.”

The 15th Annual Shorty Awards winners will be announced at the in-person celebration on May 24, 2023, at Tribeca 360º in New York City.

The winners and honorees are chosen by the Real Time Academy (RTA) – a panel of prominent experts and leaders in digital and social media who have been hand-selected on the basis of their deep industry knowledge, professional reputation, and outstanding achievements, including previous Shorty wins. The general public is also invited to vote for their favorites. To vote for Anyline, go to https://shortyawards.com/15th/giving-employees-the-stage-in-my-job-in-60-seconds.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, newest and most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret and process visual information with any mobile device. Anyline’s AI-enabled, machine learning technology seamlessly connects the physical with the digital world, capturing critical data in real time. This enables Anyline customers to unlock a wealth of instantaneous insights, embrace datafication, and use data to drive critical business decisions.

Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

About the Shorty Awards

The Shorty Awards (also known as “The Shortys”) honor the most innovative work in digital and social media by brands, agencies and organizations.

Founded in 2008, the Shortys’ notable previous winners include Malala Yousafzai, Trevor Noah, Michelle Obama, Conan O’Brien, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and brands such as Marvel Studios, HBO, Red Bull, Airbnb, Nestle, and BMW.

The Shortys’ mission is to celebrate, inspire and push the boundaries of excellence in digital storytelling. Entries are judged on the merits of creativity, strategy, and engagement by the Real Time Academy, a body of hand-selected industry experts and leaders. The public can also select their favorite Shorty Awards contenders during Audience Honor Voting.

Currently, the Shortys have two annual competitions, the flagship Shorty Awards and Shorty Impact Awards dedicated to honoring the best work with a positive social impact.

