Antoine Wade and Rhyan Lamarr’s Sneaker Fashion Meets Hip-Hop Series Just for Kicks to Premiere October 19 Exclusively on Crackle

Produced by Rhyan LaMarr, Antoine Wade, and Marcus Andrews, sneaker culture series guest stars include Allen Iverson, Jordan Clarkson, Rich the Kid, Bun B, Barton Fitzpatrick, and many others

Hosted by millennial influencers Don Benjamin, DJ Whoo Kid, Wes Armstrong, Young Wayne and Jadi Torres, the series focuses on the latest in sneaker culture

COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) today announced the sneaker lifestyle meets hip-hop culture series Just for Kicks will premiere on October 19 exclusively on the free streaming service Crackle. The series comes from producer/director Rhyan LaMarr and entrepreneur Antoine Wade and features well-known entertainment and NBA stars, including Allen Iverson, Jordan Clarkson, John Salley, Rich the Kid, Bun B., Adam Waheed, Liane V., Barton Fitzpatrick, and many others.





Hosted by millennial influencers Don Benjamin, Wes Armstrong, and Jadi Torres, Just for Kicks brings together a diverse range of guests to discuss their most exciting shoe stories and reveal the reasons behind some of the boldest fashion choices ever. The series features a range of games and challenges like never before that are sure to stump even the most confident shoe aficionados.

Just for Kicks features interviews with celebrities from across sports, fashion, movies, and music, including 11-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, 4-time NBA champion John Salley, music icons Bun B. and Rich the Kid, and actors Jessie T. Usher from The Boys, and Barton Fitzpatrick from The Chi and Power Book IV: Force. Just for Kicks also has on the 1s and 2s, world-famous DJ Whoo Kid, who does more than play music – while comedian and host Wayne Young keeps the audience involved as the MC of the party.

Executive producer Rhyan LaMarr said, “Being able to produce a show like this was a breath of fresh air with hip hop turning 50 this year and how electrifying that feels. It was amazing being a part of a show that embodies the fabric of the culture, fashion, and music, all woven together creatively for the people, made by the people, to identify with the people. It’s going to be a fun ride on Crackle!”

“Just For Kicks is a unicorn of a series bringing a fun blend of fashion, music, sports, and entertainment that touches on every aspect of hip-hop culture,” said Michele Fino, head of branded content for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to launch it next week, exclusively on Crackle.”

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 29,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries.

