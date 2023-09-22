Antenna Group Strengthens Climate, Energy, Built Environment, and Mobility Expertise with Key New Hires

Additions of Marisa Long and Kristin Ford-Glencross underscore the firm’s focus on helping clients navigate the transition to clean energy and sustainable solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Antenna Group, a leading integrated marketing, public relations, and strategic communications agency, recently added two industry veterans, Marisa Long and Kristin Ford-Glencross, to its growing climate and mobility practices. These additions mark a strategic expansion of Antenna Group’s climate tech leadership and reinforce the agency’s commitment to supporting companies at the forefront of the clean energy transition through compelling storytelling.









Marisa Long joins Antenna Group as Senior Vice President of Climate & Energy and a member of the Executive Leadership team, bringing two decades of experience and expertise in clean energy, the built environment, and ESG/sustainability communications. A recognized strategist skilled in media relations, policy and advocacy communications, and integrated marketing, Marisa has both in-house and agency experience.

Before joining Antenna Group, Marisa spent nearly 10 years at the Washington D.C.-based global non-profit U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), where she played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s public image and managing communications for USGBC’s LEED green building rating system, the Center for Green Schools and the renowned Greenbuild International Conference & Expo. At USGBC and its sister organization, Green Business Certification Inc., she led dozens of launches and campaigns for various international and domestic products and programs. As a consultant, Marisa has worked with prestigious industry conveners, including the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), and high-profile corporates, real estate developers, architects, and designers. Marisa has been previously recognized as one of PR News’ Top Women in PR.

Kristin Ford-Glencross joins as Vice President of Climate & Mobility, bringing 13+ years of experience in mobility and technology working with Audi, Ford, Nissan, Verizon and more. She will expand Antenna’s mobility practice, leveraging her deep knowledge of vehicle electrification, automated/autonomous tech, connected infrastructure and urban mobility. With extensive experience working with myriad organizations in the transportation industry, Kristin is uniquely positioned to guide clients in effectively communicating complex mobility and electrification technologies.

“The addition of Marisa and Kristin to our climate team underscores Antenna’s commitment to maintaining its position as the preeminent agency focused on climate, energy, mobility, and the built environment,” said Keith Zakheim, Chief Executive Officer at Antenna Group. “As we enter climate’s Age of Adoption, we are increasingly being called upon by companies across all sectors to tell their climate stories, and that requires best-in-class domain specialists. Marisa and Kristin certainly fit the bill, and we are excited to harness their expertise as we continue to grow our team of industry-leading climate warriors to advance our clients’ missions.”

ABOUT ANTENNA GROUP

Antenna Group is a global integrated marketing and communications agency partnering with the world’s most exciting and disruptive companies across cleantech, mobility, real estate, healthcare, and emerging B2B tech sectors. Our clients are transformational and distinguished corporations, startups, investors, and nonprofits that are at the bleeding edge of the Age of Adoption — the world today in which companies, representing every economic sector, are furiously adopting climate tech and sustainable solutions. To learn more, please visit antennagroup.com.

