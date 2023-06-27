Antenna Group Expands Global Footprint, Launching UK Operations

The London office will mark the agency’s first expansion outside of North America.

The office will serve Antenna Group’s growing UK and European client base, as well as global clients looking to expand into UK and European markets.

Bringing local perspective to global problems, Antenna Group will continue to tell climate change and built environment stories of global importance and champion Age of Adoption leaders.

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Antenna Group, a global marketing and strategic communications agency, announced today the launch of its UK Operations and London office opening, the first in a planned series of expansion across Europe. The office will broaden the agency’s service offering and offer localised coverage in several of its key ecosystems, including climate tech, mobility and transportation, health and the built environment and real estate.









Chosen for its leadership in transformational technology, proximity to climate tech journalism leaders, and reputation as a green finance centre, London will serve as Antenna’s first global office — an essential milestone in the agency’s efforts to drive global impact in the Age of Adoption. Moreover, London’s goal to reach Net Zero by 2030 aligns strongly with Antenna’s long-established values as North America’s largest climate-focused communications firm.

The office will provide strategic counsel for existing global clients investing in the UK and European markets, and boots-on-the-ground support for established UK and European-based organisations.

“The challenges that Antenna’s clients confront are global, and require strategic partners that can help scale their business across multiple continents,” said Keith Zakheim, Antenna CEO. “The launch of our UK office was the clear next step following several completed projects in the region, and is a natural extension of the work Antenna and its clients are doing to further accelerate the Age of Adoption globally.”

The move into the UK market comes at a pivotal time as the British government prioritises policy to increase climate technology investment for startups at pre-seed and growth stages in an effort to remain competitive with the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act and EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan. London itself has set ambitious targets to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030—recently revised from its initial goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Much like the UK, our clients are at the forefront of the Age of Adoption, rapidly decarbonizing the global economy and rebuilding a society that is sustainable and future proof,” Zakheim continued. “Our expanded footprint enables Antenna to continue to partner with Europe and UK-based companies who share our commitment to innovation and technology in the name of climate, sustainability and equity.”

The office will be led by Reed Haeckel, Senior Director of Growth, Europe, and Emily Taylor, Senior Director of Strategy and Research, who will operate alongside a wider network of public relations, public affairs, marketing and creative consultants with plans to hire and expand operations in the UK, and across Europe, throughout 2023 and 2024.

ABOUT ANTENNA GROUP

Antenna Group is an integrated marketing and communications agency that partners with the world’s most exciting and disruptive companies across cleantech, mobility, real estate, healthcare, and emerging B2B tech sectors. Our clients are transformational and distinguished corporations, startups, investors, and nonprofits that are at the bleeding edge of the Age of Adoption — the world today in which companies, representing every economic sector, are furiously adopting climate tech and sustainable solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.antennagroup.com/.

