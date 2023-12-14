Antenna Group Appoints Paul Newton as EVP Integration & Innovation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Antenna Group, a leading integrated public relations, marketing, and strategic communications agency, announced today it has appointed Paul Newton as its first Executive Vice President of Integration & Innovation.









Newton’s leadership ushers in a new era for the agency, characterized by rapidly advancing digital innovation, as Antenna supports its clients in tackling complex challenges across climate, energy, real estate, and health. In this role, Newton will ensure the development of strategic integrated campaigns, ​underpinned by ambitious creative thinking and connected with a combination of innovation and seamless project delivery.

“ Bringing ambitious brand experiences and integrated marketing campaigns to life for an agency so rich in mission is a real privilege,” said Paul Newton. “ I can’t wait to dive in and bring innovation, creativity, and organization to the table for an inspiring client list committed to a more sustainable and equitable future.”

Newton joins Antenna with 20 years of experience at the intersection of marketing, operations, and innovation. Before joining Antenna Group, he spent a decade at Edelman where he designed, built, and oversaw Edelman’s Global Project Management department. Under Newton’s leadership, the team scaled substantially and enabled multidisciplinary integration and complex multi-channel execution for some of Edelman’s largest and most complex clients.

With a wealth of experience across both the B2B and B2C, Newton has successfully launched multiple end-to-end platforms to deliver groundbreaking technology products to market. His track record also includes the delivery of impactful marketing campaigns for a long list of world-renowned brands such as Dove, Lipton, Samsung, Xbox, Jeep, Chrysler, and more.

At Antenna, Newton plans to expand creative capabilities and leverage emerging technologies in order to inject ambitious thinking and innovative experiences across the agency’s client portfolio.

“ Driving true service integration and creating frictionless, high-value experiences for our client partners is essential to Antenna’s continued growth – and there is no one better than Paul Newton to lead that charge,” said Keith Zakheim, Chief Executive Officer at Antenna Group. “ We are fortunate to have Paul on our team and look forward to working alongside him to deliver meaningful, award-winning work in support of mission-driven organizations.”

ABOUT ANTENNA GROUP

Antenna Group is a global integrated marketing and communications agency partnering with the world’s most exciting and disruptive companies across cleantech, mobility, real estate, healthcare, and emerging B2B tech sectors. Our clients are transformational and distinguished corporations, startups, investors, and nonprofits at the bleeding edge of the Age of Adoption — the world today in which companies, representing every economic sector, are furiously adopting climate tech and sustainable solutions. To learn more, please visit antennagroup.com.

