Ant International Recognizes Global Partners for Their Achievements in Growth, Driven by Innovative Digitalization

The awards program was initiated by Ant International and officiated by top industry partners in Singapore on Tuesday

Awardees include Ant International’s global business partners, who are leaders across industries spanning retail, tourism, hospitality, O2O and marketing

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ant International, the global fintech leader dedicated to digital payment and commerce, on Tuesday presented “Partner of the Year” awards to more than a dozen of its key business partners in recognition of their achievements in growth driven by adopting innovative digital technology.









More than a dozen global brands – all market leaders across major sectors such as retail, tourism, hospitality, O2O, and marketing – received awards from Ant International in a ceremony hosted in Singapore on Tuesday, on the sideline of the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. Among the awardees were Changi Airport Group of Singapore, Daimaru Department Store of Japan, delivery services provider foodpanda and global travel platform Agoda.

The awards presented by Ant International aim to celebrate global companies that are successfully embracing digital innovation and have achieved substantial growth by adopting the latest technology products and solutions. These companies have made a big impact on industry development and have brought real benefits to consumers.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to all the winners of the awards from Ant International for their accomplishments. I firmly believe these brands will achieve even bigger growth and better product offerings in the future by leveraging the rapid pace of digital innovations,” said Yang Peng, President of Ant International.

The awardees are also Ant International’s global business partners, and they work with Ant International for businesses in the scope of at least one of the company’s four business pillars outlined in its new global strategy, which was also announced on Tuesday. The business pillars consist of Alipay+ Cross-Border Mobile Payment Service, Antom Merchant Payment Services, WorldFirst, and ANEXT Bank.

Full list of winners as below:

Best Digital Marketing Award



Daimaru Department Store, Japan

Best Business Innovation Award



LOTTE DUTY FREE, Korea

Best Brand Marketing Award



COTY, USA

Best Integrated Marketing Award



Galeria Kaufhof, Germany

Best Local Distinction Award



King Power, Thailand

Best Integrated Resort Global Partnership Award



Sands Resorts, Macao SAR, China and Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Best Duty-Free Global Partnership Award



DFS Group

Evergreen Collaboration Award



Changi Airport Group, Singapore

Top Business Growth Award



Agoda

Best Industry Innovation Award



Xsolla

Joint Value Creation Award



foodpanda

Best Impact Partner Award



T05 Technologies

Esteemed Entrepreneurial Award



KeaBabies and Maneuver Marketing

Most Inclusive Growth Award



Excellence Singapore Pte Ltd

About Ant International



Headquartered in Singapore, Ant International powers the future of global commerce with digital innovation for everyone and every business to thrive. In close collaboration with partners, we support merchants of all sizes worldwide to realize their growth aspirations through a comprehensive range of tech-driven digital payment and financial services solutions.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Li Tao



Ant International



[email protected]