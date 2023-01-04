Anne Hancock Toomey Named President of Jarrard Inc.

Chartis-backed agency continues rapid growth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anne Hancock Toomey has been named President of Jarrard Inc., one of the nation’s leading strategic healthcare communications consultancies and a division of Chartis, officials announced today.

Toomey succeeds David Jarrard, who has served as the firm’s President since its founding and who will continue as Chairman of its Executive Committee. Toomey, a company co-founder, has been Chief Development Officer for five years as the agency grew to become Tennessee’s largest communications firm and among the top specialty healthcare communications firms in the country. She assumed the new position on January 1, 2023.

Since its founding, Jarrard Inc. (formerly known as Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, Inc.) has served nearly 1,000 clients in 45 states. The firm’s roster includes more than 80 employees in 13 states, and it has offices in the Nashville area and Chicago. It was founded in 2006, by Jarrard, Toomey and partners Kevin Phillips and Molly Cate, when they recognized the need for smart communications and political strategy to fuel transformation in healthcare. The firm became a division of Chartis, one of the nation’s leading healthcare advisory firms, in 2020.

“Anne’s leadership ensures the continued rapid expansion of our firm, which has experienced significant growth as the healthcare industry recognizes the great value of effective communications to their success,” Jarrard said.

“As a co-founder of the firm and longtime leader of business development, Anne embodies the legacy of the firm’s foundational strengths and also has real-time awareness of the needs of our clients and the deep gifts of our colleagues to serve them.”

Jarrard will have an active leadership role in the firm, investing his time in thought leadership, the firm’s strategic development and client consulting.

“I’m honored to follow my friend, partner and mentor, David Jarrard, in leading this firm,” Toomey said. “Healthcare is essential, political and emotional, and is also in constant need of evolution and improvement. Our team thrives in the creative tension between strategy and action to make healthcare better. That’s where we live every day, and we are humbled to serve so many healthcare providers in advancing their missions.”

Toomey has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, guiding clients across the country in high-stakes times of change, challenge and opportunity. Prior to starting the firm, Toomey was a public affairs advisor with the healthcare practice of The Ingram Group. Earlier, she served as Director of Marketing and Communications for specialty hospital developer Surgical Alliance. She holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Wake Forest University and is a graduate of the AmeriCorps. Toomey is active in the community, having served on several boards, including Faith Family Medical Center, Persist Nashville, Renewed and The Harpeth Hall School’s National Advisory Council. She is married to Daniel Toomey, and they have two children, Beckett (10) and Ella (8).

David Jarrard has earned a national reputation helping healthcare providers leverage their stories and political strengths in high-stakes moments. Under his guidance, Jarrard Inc. has become one of the nation’s leading healthcare strategic communications consultancies. He is a former CEO of The Ingram Group, a past partner at MP&F, a Vice President at Whittle Communications, and was once a reporter at The Tennessean, where he learned most everything.

About Jarrard Inc.

Jarrard Inc. is among the leading strategic communications consulting firms for the nation’s healthcare industry and is dedicated to providers of care. The consultancy has successfully guided nearly 1000 healthcare organizations in 45 states through high stakes moments and has been involved in $75 billion in announced M&A and partnership transaction communications. The Jarrard Inc. team focuses its work on issues and advocacy, change management and strategic positioning. From brand positioning to navigating crisis and consequential issues, from workforce engagement to growth initiatives, the firm has a proven track record of partnering with healthcare providers of all types to advance the mission of making healthcare better. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis, one of the nation’s leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Chartis

Chartis is a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the healthcare continuum with more than 600 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, and advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. Learn how Chartis is helping build a healthier world at www.chartis.com.

