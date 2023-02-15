“ANIME SAMURAI”, a Japanese Anime Information Media by WonderSpace Has Arrived in the US!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WonderSpace Inc. (HO: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Naohiro Yamamoto) has launched “ANIME SAMURAI”, a Japanese anime information media to the world from January 2023.





What is Anime Information Media “ANIME SAMURAI”?

ANIME SAMURAI publishes articles and columns mainly about the ranking of popular anime works, anime film works, and characters appearing in anime. We provide you with articles on anime that are loved by people all over the world.

We will provide exciting information on the latest anime, as well as give recommendations on what they should watch from this media to the world, to satisfy anime fans’ needs.

ANIME SAMURAI Launch Background

In recent years, Japanese anime has gained worldwide popularity and has become a representative part of Japanese culture.

The spread of video streaming services, such as Netflix, has made it possible to watch the latest anime whenever and wherever. Hence the number of Japanese anime lovers is increasing globally.

Japanese anime has become popular due to the high quality of its stories, original drawings, and background music. In addition, there is a variety of genres in anime, including action, comedy, adventure, romance, and mystery. This diversity allowed many people, regardless of age and gender, to enjoy anime based on their tastes and preferences.

Anime often provide important hints to our lives. We will share information about anime, through ANIME SAMURAI, hoping that the encounter with anime makes your daily life a little more positive and enjoyable.

ANIME SAMURAI Contents

Top 85 the Best Anime of All Time



Top 72 The Cutest Anime Girl Characters



Top 53 the Best and Coolest Male Anime Characters etc.

Site Overview



ANIME SAMURAI



https://saru.co.jp/anime/

Corporate Information



Company name: WonderSpace Inc.



Representative: Naohiro Yamamoto, Representative Director



Head office: Hamamatsucho Building 11F D, 1-1-1, Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-0023 Japan

Contacts

WonderSpace



E-mail: info@tv-log.com

URL: https://wonderspace.co.jp/