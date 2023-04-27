ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

BAUDETTE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 8, 2023, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date

Monday, May 8, 2023

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Toll free (U.S.)

800-245-3047

Webcast (live and replay)

www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 888-274-8330 and entering access code 534116.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

212-452-2793

lwilson@insitecony.com

