Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Robotics and Automation Executive Corwin Carson to RōBEX Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced the appointment of Corwin Carson to the Board of Directors of RōBEX LLC (“RōBEX”) a precision integrator of industrial robots. With the addition of Carson to the RōBEX Board, Angeles is taking the next step in its strategic plan to accelerate growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector.

“Corwin has strong sector expertise in the robotics and automation space, with an especially deep background in helping to scale businesses like RōBEX. His passion and enthusiasm, combined with his strong functional and strategic skills make him a terrific fit for the board,” said Matt Hively, operating partner at Angeles Operations Group.

Carson has been a leader in the robotics and automation field for the last 20 years, having held a variety of C-level positions, including CEO and CRO, and progressive sales leadership positions throughout his career. He is currently the CEO of United Robotics Group Americas, a platform for uniting young service robotics companies by bundling hardware and software expertise. Previously, he was president at QComp Technologies, an automation and robotics integration company, and before that, he was vice president at JR Automation, a robotics system integrator. Carson specializes in go-to-market and sales strategy, as well as growing sub-scale automation and robotics companies.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the RōBEX Board of Directors. I’ve spent my entire career in robotics and automation, and I believe I will have a meaningful impact on executing Angeles’ vision for RōBEX. I’m excited to partner with the RōBEX and Angeles teams to help realize the full potential of the RōBEX investment,” said Carson.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About RōBEX

RōBEX is a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. The company uses its uncommon experience and expertise to bring value to customers through robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, go to https://robex.us/.

Contacts

