Angeles Equity Partners Adds Randi Moran as Chief Performance Officer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, has appointed Randi Moran as chief performance officer at Angeles Operations Group, LLC. Moran brings more than 20 years of people, process, and program management experience to the role.

Angeles is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. As chief performance officer, Moran will support Angeles in the evaluation and due diligence of new platform investments, selection and development of leadership talent, and driving organizational effectiveness across portfolio investments.

“We are thrilled to add Randi Moran as our chief performance officer. Her extensive experience in acquiring and developing talent and creating more effective organizations in the industrial and manufacturing sectors makes her an outstanding fit for this role,” said Tim Meyer co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “The addition of Randi underscores our commitment to investing in ‘top talent’ and the ongoing professional development of our portfolio employees.”

Prior to joining Angeles, Moran was chief human resources officer (CHRO) at American Construction Source, a national building materials platform for custom home builders and repair and remodel contractors. Before that, she held senior leadership roles at Elo Touch Solutions, GE Power, Vought Aircraft, Boeing, Hughes Space & Communications, and AlliedSignal. Moran was a Major in the U.S. Air Force and earned an aerospace engineering degree from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

“I believe strongly in the power of cultivating and optimizing a people-first culture by acquiring and developing the best talent to drive growth and create value. I am thrilled to work alongside the talented individuals at Angeles and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm,” Moran said.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial companies. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

