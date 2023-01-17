Angela Voss Named Marketing Architects’ New CEO

After 15 years at All-Inclusive TV advertising agency Marketing Architects, former Chief Client Officer Angela Voss tackles a new role—that of CEO.





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angela Voss succeeds founder Chuck Hengel as Chief Executive Officer of All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Hengel, Marketing Architects’ founder and CEO for the last 25 years, is stepping away from the role to lead new venture exploration. He will stay on as Executive Chairman, guiding long-term transformation strategy for the agency.

Voss most recently served as Marketing Architects’ Chief Client Officer. But having spent the last 15 years of her career with the agency, she’s played a variety of key roles across the business. Before leading the client team, she was integral to building the agency’s media platform.

“Angela’s deep TV marketing knowledge and broad agency experience make her well-suited for the CEO role,” says Hengel. “I can’t wait to see how she takes Marketing Architects into the future.”

As CEO, Voss will provide leadership and strategic direction for the company. Using her business and industry understanding, Voss plans to increase the agency’s competitive advantage in both the Connected TV and linear video spaces.

“I have a deep love for Marketing Architects and our mission, and I am honored to lead our talented team to new heights,” says Voss. “We continue to drive industry innovation while providing bold growth opportunities for our client partners. I am excited to build on our momentum and pursue continued growth for ourselves and the businesses we support.”

Former VP of Client Growth Whitney Stratten moves into the Chief Client Officer role. During her eight years at Marketing Architects, Stratten has established a track record of exceeding client expectations and inspiring others with her focus and enthusiasm.

The transition took place January 1st.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV’s pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.

