Andrea Barger Joins The Bliss Group as General Manager, Texas

DALLAS & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dallas–The Next Practices Group (NPG) announced today that Andrea Barger has joined The Bliss Group to serve as General Manager, Texas. She will be responsible for launching a new Dallas office for all NPG firms and building a growing presence for The Bliss Group in the State of Texas.

“Texas is the ninth largest economy in the world and is known for its ability to attract innovators and entrepreneurs in technology, professional and financial services, healthcare and other sectors we are strong in,” said Bob Pearson, Chair of NPG and CEO, The Bliss Group. “Andrea is known for her creativity and client service expertise, as much as her passion for all things Texas.”

Barger has worked in consulting as a leader at GCI Health, a top 30 marketing communications firm started by Pearson in 1998 and as a marketer for Red Bull. A graduate of Baylor University, Andrea brings more than 20 years of experience working across brand, marketing and communication transformations. She has led marketing and communications teams in the financial services and technology industries.

“Texas has led the nation in population growth for the last 15 years, in addition to being home to 53 Fortune 500 companies and thousands of publicly traded companies,” said Barger. “Our expertise in sectors like technology and healthcare and disciplines, ranging from data science/analytics to corporate affairs to security, match up well within our State.”

NPG currently has more than 50 team members in Austin, Dallas and Houston, along with a growing portfolio of key clients in the State.

“We created the concept for NPG on the back of a napkin in Austin during Covid-19,” added Pearson. “We are now finishing our second fiscal year (2022) with 180 team members, 50 of which reside in Texas. Like our state, we are imagining a new future in business everyday.”

About The Bliss Group

The Bliss Group is an insight-driven marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy and purpose. We specialize in building value for clients in the healthcare, financial, technology, business and professional services sectors. Our approach is grounded in data and guided by deep industry experience. Powered by proprietary algorithms and innovative media models, we tell stories across mediums that inspire action and make an impact. For more information, please visit https://theblissgrp.com

About NPG

NPG is a founder-driven group formed to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group includes firms dedicated to communications, marketing, public affairs, data science/analytics, performance marketing, security and issues/crisis management, technology and software solutions and purpose-based solutions. For more information, please visit https://nextpracticegroup.com/

