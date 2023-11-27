Andaz Hotels Inspire Travelers to Be Like No One’s Watching Through Captivating Andaz Global Campaign

The brand’s most innovative campaign in recent years recognizes the potential of transformative travel, delivering awe-inspiring on-property offerings and a new visual identity

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced Andaz, Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle hotel brand, is encouraging imaginative travel through distinct, local experiences by unveiling its latest creative campaign Be Like No One’s Watching. Celebrating the brand’s mission to create unique havens for self-expression and individuality, this global marketing campaign recognizes the transformative potential of travel, calling on travelers to connect with their innermost curiosities and awaken to new experiences.









With 29 global properties and more on the horizon, the Andaz brand has championed the ever-evolving character and individuality of its guests since the brand’s launch in 2007. Be Like No One’s Watching is the Andaz brand’s latest reminder that people move through the world with ever-changing identities that transform and develop over time and throughout environments—especially through travel. No matter what hidden desires guests possess, Andaz hotels promise to create the freedom and space to embrace who they are or discover who they can become.

As Be Like No One’s Watching comes to life at Andaz properties, guests will find experiences across the Andaz portfolio starting this month and extending into 2024. Each experience is designed to capture the imaginations of guests, while reflecting the brand campaign’s key focus areas: ‘Indulge,’ where guests can connect to culinary, mixology, and self-pampering moments; ‘Play,’ which can be expressed through musical connections, gaming, or even digital exploration; and ‘Move,’ where dance, fitness, sports and wellbeing experiences are delivered.

Examples include:

INDULGE

1. Decadent Culinary Escape at Andaz Scottsdale: Spend an evening discovering the culinary magic offered across the property, starting with talented mixologists who teach the art of cocktail making, using herbs grown in the property’s organic garden. The artistry continues with an intimate pasta making class, where guests create different types of noodles and sauce from scratch. The evening culminates with a multi-course tasting and wine pairing at Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, where foodies will delight in local flavors.

2. Dive into Vienna’s Sweet Mysteries at Andaz Vienna am Belvedere: Uncover the secrets of the legendary Austrian dessert, “Kaiserschmarrn,” a lightly sweetened pancake famous across Europe. Guided by esteemed pastry chef, Alexander Bitz, become the ultimate expert alongside the property’s patisserie team and create a culinary masterpiece.

PLAY

3. DJ Experience at Andaz Condesa Mexico City: DJ like no one’s watching with this master class. Discover the basic theory, musical structure and mixing techniques as your inner DJ dream is let loose.

4. Tat’s What We’re Talkin’ About at Andaz Fifth Avenue: Located amid luxury galleries and stores, the property features a tattoo studio in collaboration with Macondo Brooklyn. Guests can book this experience, select from a diverse roster of talented artists to perfect their custom design and receive a $200 credit (one per reservation) towards a tattoo on one of NYC’s most iconic streets.

5. Embark on a Piano Experience at Andaz Xiamen: With music as its backdrop, the property concepted its own piano suite and musical exploration offering. Within the suite, equipped with an antique Chappell Piano and a vinyl record player, guests can take private online piano lessons or simply enjoy embarking on their own musical journey. Beyond the property, travelers can embark on a journey to Gulang Island in Xiamen, renowned as piano island, a place deeply rooted in piano culture and history and home to The Piano Museum.

MOVE

6. Mystical Mayan Odyssey: A Guided Path to Inner Harmony at Andaz Mayakoba: Designed to reflect the ancient rituals of the Mayan Gods, this experience first immerses guests in a guided, 60-minute Mayan mediation, inviting guests to search for balance and harmony. The next step on the journey incorporates a 90-minute, four-hands ritual massage, aimed at releasing all negative energy. The goal of the adventure is to truly support individual goals that help find balance in the quest for wellness.

7. Embrace Sunset and Cycling at Andaz Shenzhen Bay: Embark on an urban wellbeing journey by taking in a memorable sunset while cycling through the seaside oasis of Shenzhen Bay. The guided tour commences in a vibrant clubhouse nestled by the bay for cyclists to recover and discover the enchanting allure of the city through its scenic urban landscapes.

“Be Like No One’s Watching is an exciting campaign that embodies the Andaz brand’s DNA in such a powerful—and fun—way and showcases the breadth of inspiration that can be found within each experience,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, vice president and global brand leader of Hyatt’s lifestyle and luxury brands. “Travel is an empowering act that unlocks a certain permission within us to not only imagine but embrace the freedom to live out the fullness of who we are. We understand that our guests may have new, unique desires to fulfill when they travel, and we want to be there to help realize those desires. Just as Andaz hotels offer playful sanctuaries that help reveal new horizons for our guests, our newest campaign is an invitation to feel liberated to be the most authentic version of yourself.”

Be Like No One’s Watching also reimagines the visual identity of Andaz hotels through the lens of the brand’s ethos to empower travelers with the freedom to pursue their dynamic nature. With a redesigned website infused with expressive art, vivid colors, and freehand patterns, the new visuals reflect Andaz properties’ ability to create a space for travelers to challenge their boundaries.

This series of creative visuals reflect the campaign’s motif of reinventing oneself through travel was concepted and directed by international branding agency, RO New York. A collection of eye-popping portraits from renowned portrait photographer, Ruven Afanador, captures guests exploring their alter-egos and travel ambitions, highlighting Andaz hotels as bridges to new and enriching possibilities. The campaign also includes video shorts filmed by New York City-based cinematographer, Joshua Steen, and styled by Bernat Buscato, acclaimed fashion stylist, editor and designer. These shorts depict guests’ transformation as they discover moments of inspiration from the imaginative local touches at Andaz hotels around the world. The campaign artwork will be featured in international markets throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia across print, online, and paid and brand-owned social channels.

“Geared towards an audience of travelers and lifestyle enthusiasts interested in creative expression, design, art and luxury goods, each element of the Be Like No One’s Watching campaign truly reflects Andaz guests’ desire to explore different parts of themselves,” said Kenneth Villamil, vice president, product and brand development for Hyatt’s lifestyle and luxury brands. “After watching the Andaz brand grow and evolve since its very inception, I am incredibly excited to see the evolution of creative visuals, short films and overall new identity build on the playful luxury the Andaz brand has always been known for, now with a more expressive twist.”

To experience the evolution of Andaz visual identity, explore the stories behind the videos and images of Be Like No One’s Watching and view a full list of on-property experiences, please visit the official brand website: www.andaz.com/belikenooneswatching.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand empowers self-expression and stimulates guests’ curiosity through imaginative travel for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar to discover and define their personal essence while immersing themselves in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Currently, there are 29 Andaz hotels open: Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Mexico City Condesa, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Prague, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Bali, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Shenzhen Bay, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Andaz Xiamen, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz Nanjing Hexi and Andaz Macau. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

