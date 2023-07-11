Ancor Capital Partners with DISPLAYIT Inc.

Experiential graphics solutions company is Ancor’s 59th transaction

SOUTHLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ancor Capital Partners, a leading Dallas-area private investment firm, in combination with Merit Capital Partners has made an investment in DISPLAYIT Inc., an award-winning designer and manufacturer of structured experiential environments. DISPLAYIT, which was founded in 1998 in Irvine, California, designs, builds and installs structural branded solutions that create a consistent brand message for their customers.





DISPLAYIT’s management team has established a strong culture of ingenuity and creativity while delivering outstanding products for their valued clients. The company has complete vertical integration of critical functions which enables it to simplify complex projects, control quality and deliver on time with an exceptional degree of certainty and speed.

The DISPLAYIT transaction supports Ancor’s overall long-term strategic plan to partner with strong, growing companies to optimize operations and guide them through their next stage of growth.

“DISPLAYIT has a quality reputation in creating unique and experiential physical environments to communicate brand identity, and we are extremely excited to partner with the team to help them achieve their growth objectives,” said J. Randall Keene, Founding Partner of Ancor Capital Partners.

While consumers and employees return to brick-and-mortar locations after the pandemic, companies are looking to create new energy around stores, offices and event spaces with creative and unique experiential design solutions. As an end-to-end provider, DISPLAYIT is well-positioned to capitalize on the wave of demand for new branded environments.

“The entire DISPLAYIT team is thrilled to join forces with Ancor and Merit as we embark on this exciting journey of accelerated growth and expanded market impact,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO and Founder of DISPLAYIT. “The alignment of our business philosophies around maintaining, developing and fostering positive company culture was highly critical to DISPLAYIT in finding the right partner for our next phase of growth. Knowing we were all aligned culturally and recognizing the ability to leverage the expertise and resources of Ancor and Merit makes them the ideal partner to unlock even greater potential in serving our existing and new clients.

“My mantra in business and in life has always been framed around a conviction that people are the only true differentiator in creating success. I am grateful to have found the right people for this new phase of business.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DISPLAYIT is Ancor’s 59th transaction as a company.

About Ancor Capital Partners

Ancor Capital Partners, founded in 1994, is a Dallas-based private investment firm that invests in lower-middle-market companies. Ancor is focused on helping companies reach their next level of growth. Ancor’s experienced investment team has the acumen, expertise, and resources to invest wisely in existing successful companies through private equity buyouts. As a seasoned operating partner, Ancor works to operationally optimize businesses, maximize growth opportunities, and instill a lasting culture. With a proven track record of 59 successful acquisitions to date, Ancor targets investments in healthcare, industrial, consumer staples, and emerging industries. For more information, please visit: www.ancorcapital.com.

Contacts

Allison Klingsick, for Ancor Capital



aklingsick@sunwestpr.com

(903) 316-4070