AMTD IDEA Group’s Retirement Fund (Mandatory Provident Fund, “MPF”) Schemes Achieved Five Awards from MPF Ratings

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. (formerly known as AMTD Group Company Limited and hereinafter referred as “AMTD Group”), has been recognised for the exceptional performance of its MPF schemes with five of “The 2023 MPF Awards” by MPF Ratings.

The five awards include: “1 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (Dynamic)”; “1 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (41-60)”; “5 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (Dynamic)”; “5 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (81-100)”; and “10 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (Dynamic)”.

MPF Ratings was launched in 2010 and has become the market leader in supporting the maximisation of Hong Kong’s retirement savings. Its objective is to raise the quality of the performance and services of MPF schemes and improve the governance and compliance standards of scheme providers. The awards are designed to help scheme members identify best practices among MPF schemes in the market.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

