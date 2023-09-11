AMTD Digital’s Singapore Hotel in Its Global Portfolio Achieved Two Major Industry Awards

NEW YORK & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform headquartered in France, announced that, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, the serviced apartment hotel located in Singapore 51% owned by the Company through AMTD Asset Group, has been awarded two major industry awards, including the “Asia’s Leading New Serviced Apartments 2023” by the World Travel Awards, and the “Best Interior Design Award 2023” by AltoVita Singapore.





AMTD Assets Group is a subsidiary of AMTD Digital which focuses on property investment and provision of ultra-high quality hospitality and VIP services.

World Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious honour programmes in travel and tourism and this victory is recognised across the globe as the ultimate gold standard accolade.

AltoVita is an operator of an online corporate accommodation platform, which is well-recognized by the industry for its enterprise software to offer instant access to a diverse network of housing options worldwide, enabling organizations to control budget parameters and help employees with their reallocation.

Receipt of such prestigious accolades affirms the trust and support from its customers, guests, and partners. Together with AMTD Group’s leading position in the media and entertainment sector, including the global ownership of the world leading fashion media company L’Officiel Inc. SAS, the Company endeavours to continue raising the bar in its delivery of exceptional hospitality and VIP experiences to its customers.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About AMTD Assets Group

AMTD Assets Group is the real estate arm of AMTD Group and a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., focusing and specialising in hospitality and lifestyle concepts globally. AMTD Assets Group offers a customer-centric VIP members approach for its business portfolio in the key areas comprising stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rental, food and beverage, and club membership services across major cities globally.

